Rashmika Mandanna skips Holi celebrations with family, share picture with crew members from set: See PIC

Rashmika Mandanna is a name that needs no introduction. Her popularity has made her a sensational National Crush for her die-hard admirers. The actor is currently busy with many upcoming schedules for her next Pan-Indian film.

Meanwhile, on the joyous occasion of Holi, Rashmika took to her social platform and shared warm wishes for everyone, along with her crew members.

Rashmika's heartwarming wishes from the work front

On March 25, the Animal star took to her social platform X and shared a picture from her work front along with her crew members and wrote‌, “It’s a working holiday for us.. but I hope you all are playing safe holi and enjoying yourselves. Here’s us wishing you all a very Happy Holi..”

In the picture, Rashmika and crew members are seen in white attire for the occasion, with Rashmika leaning towards the camera while others are seen standing and smiling happily for the memorable moment. It seems that due to hectic schedules, Rashmika was away from home and celebrated Holi with her ensemble crew members despite her After the picture of the star surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and praised the actress with their lovely Holi messages and also showered immense blessings for her upcoming projects.

Advertisement

More about Rashmika Mandanna

The Varisu star is now back to her workout routine and started sharing glimpses for her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle and proper routine cycle. Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her while doing warm-ups and lunges, captioning the story, “Anyone else relate? It's THE BEST feeling!!”

Rashmika has completely taken her fitness routine back, just like her early days and she has also promised her die-hard admirers that they will be seeing a lot more of these glimpses from her side that will motivate and inspire them to have a better future.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika is currently gearing up for her high-octane action sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The film helmed by Sukumar has already become a huge sensational topic for everyone, as the fans are now waiting for its grand release in multiplexes.

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjaya, Sunil, Anasuya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and many others in pivotal roles. The sequel has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The action thriller is all set to grace the theaters on the special occasion of Independence Day in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, respectively.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika has also joined forces with Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna for an upcoming action-drama titled Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula.

ALSO READ: Movies releasing this week: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham, Yuva Rajkumar's Yuva to Siddu Jonnalagadda's Tillu Square