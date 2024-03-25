Movies releasing this week: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham, Yuva Rajkumar's Yuva to Siddu Jonnalagadda's Tillu Square

As we move to the final course of another month end of 2024 which was filled with lots of big releases, OTT announcements, long-awaited collaborations, and above all historical moments from the film industry here is another huge surprise before saying adios to March and welcoming April with open arms.

The most anticipated films that were slated to release in the end quarter of March are finally set to hit the theaters and take the movie lovers by storm. Have a look!

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham also known as The Goat Life is undeniably one of the most-anticipated projects in the history of Malayalam Cinema featuring the finest actors from the film fraternity. The film has already raised a huge sensation among cinema lovers and critics due to its thematic representation along with some astounding performances. Earlier, the film was slated to release on April 10, 2024, but due to the excitement and seeing positive reception from fans, makers decided to release the survival-thriller on March 28, 2024.

The flick, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is about a Malayali immigrant laborer named Najeeb who is taken into slavery as a goatherd on a covert farm in Saudi Arabia. Besides Prithviraj, the film also stars Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and many others in key parts. Sunil KS handled the film's cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad edited it. AR Rahman also composed the film's tunes and background scores, which have garnered a positive response from audiences.

Watch Aadujeevitham official trailer

Siddu Jonnalagadda's Tillu Square

The comedy-drama film is a sequel to its 2022 laughter riot titled DJ Tillu featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda , and Neha Shetty in lead roles. The film helmed by Vimal Krishna garnered a positive response from netizens and turned out to be a huge industry hit. Meanwhile, the sequel which has been titled Tillu Square will focus on the character of Siddu who will be reprising his role alongside Anupama Parameswaran as a love interest.

The film, also featuring Muralidhar Goud, Narasimha Rao, Murali Sharma, and many more in pivotal roles, has been bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The comedy-drama flick helmed by Mallik Ram is all set to grace the theaters on March 29, 2024.

Watch Tillu Square official trailer

Yuva Rajkumar's Yuva

Yuva Rajkumar who is the nephew of Kannada Superstars Late Puneeth Rajkumar and Dr Shivarajkumar is all set to make his grand debut with the upcoming film titled Yuva, helmed by director Santosh Ananddram. The action entertainer will feature Yuva Rajkumar as a rebellious gangster who can go to any limit to protect his loved ones from trouble.

Apart from Yuva Rajkumar, the film will also feature Kantara stars Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles. Earlier, the film was slated to release on December 22, 2023, but due to some undisclosed reasons, it was pushed back and is all set to hit the theaters on March 29, 2024. The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of renowned Hombale Films.

Watch Yuva official trailer

