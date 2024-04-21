Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna aces her all-black airport outfit; poses with fans for photo

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actresses in the Indian film industry. In quite a short span of time, the actress has managed to carve her own niche, making a name for herself across the country, and earning an avid fan-following as well.

Needless to say, Rashmika is one of the busiest actresses in India at present, and often travels due to this as well. In the latest update, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier today, where she was seen donning a classy all-black outfit, which she paired with a multi-colored shawl. Further, she was also seen wearing a pair of off-white high-heels, and was seen carrying a black bag as well. It was also seen that the actress was listening to music as she was walking.

Check out the video below:

Rashmika Mandanna on the workfront

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest film Animal. The actress, who played the role of Gitanjali, garnered widespread acclaim for her performance as well.

Up next, she will be seen in the highly awaited sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, which features Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film, which is helmed by Sukumar, has Rashmika reprising her role as Srivalli, and also features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagadish Prathap Bandari and several others in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers with National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad composing the music for the film. Polish cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranks the camera for the film while Ruben takes care of the editing. Pushpa 2 is slated to hit the silver screens on August 15th, this year.

Furthermore, Rashmika is also a part of Dhanush’s upcoming film with Sekhar Kammula, titled Kubera. The film also has Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jim Sarbh and more in crucial roles as well. Apart from that, the actress is also set to play the protagonist in Rahul Ravindran’s upcoming film The Girlfriend, which also has Dheekshith Shetty in the lead, and will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in the Hindi film Chaava.

