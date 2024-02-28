RDX director Nahas Hidayath gets hitched; Basil Joseph, Antony Varghese, Siddique and others celebs attend

Debutant director Nahas Hidayath created a storm with his 2023 action film RDX, which featured Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav and Antony Varghese in the lead. The film hit the theaters on August 25th, and was a blockbuster hit, with fans considering it one of the best films to come out in 2023.

In December 2023, the director had revealed via social media that he had gotten engaged to Shafna. In the latest update, Nahas Hidayath took to his Instagram to reveal that the couple had officially tied the knot on February 27th. The filmmaker shared an post-wedding video on his social media with the caption:

‘Today marks the beginning of our forever, where every moment becomes a cherished memory and every heartbeat echoes our love story; Sending a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made our wedding day possible. Your love and support made it all the more special.”

Check out the post below:

Celebrities attend Nahas Hidayath’s wedding

Several celebrities from the Malayalam film industry, including actor Antony Varghese Pepe, Basil Joseph, and veteran actors Siddique and Babu Antony attended director Nahas Hidayath’s wedding. Veteran actor and martial artist Babu Antony took to his Instagram to share a series of posts from the wedding, where he could be seen not just with the couple, but also with Antony Varghese, the Minnal Murali director and more.

Advertisement

Check out the post below:

The video shared by Nahas Hidayath also showed the celebrities, including Siddique getting their pictures clicked with the wedding couple.

On the workfront

Nahas Hidayath started off as an actor performing minor roles in films, including Dijo Jose Antony’s Queen. Later, the filmmaker approached Basil Joseph to be an assistant, and was advised by the filmmaker to make short films. Following a successful stint as a short filmmaker, he joined the Minnal Murali helmer as an assistant director in his 2017 film Godha. The film was a blockbuster success as well.

In 2023, his film RDX was a much welcomed action film in Malayalam cinema. The film was a high octane entertainer, and was a roller-coaster ride for the audience. Apart from Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav, the film also featured Mahima Nambiar, Babu Antony, Lal, Baiju and more in prominent roles.

The filmmaker is currently working on his second film, titled Aaravam, which is set to feature Antony Varghese, Shine Tom Chacko, Ann Sheetal and more in crucial roles.

ALSO READ: Actress Lena discloses her secret marriage with Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair