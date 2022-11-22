EXCLUSIVE: Basil Joseph on Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey's impact on audience: A woman kicked her husband

Sharing an example of it, the Minnal Murali director said, "The best thing about commercial films is, like Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Darlings (Alia Bhatt starrer) the storytelling is sarcastic. I got calls from so many people, parents who have started sending their kids to karate classes already. For the next generation, it does matters a lot. This movie should be actually shown to the boys and it is sure to influence them. I cannot quote or reveal but I got to know that a lady kicked her husband after watching Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey because she got triggered. She actually punched him on the face and the complaint was registered at the police station. So, of course, domestic violence abuse is finding a voice in cinema."

Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran's latest release Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey has succeeded in conveying a relevant social issue in the wittiest way possible yet with all the impact it demanded. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Basil revealed the film has managed to create an impact and agreed that domestic abuse victims are finding a voice in cinema.

Basil has evolved as an actor from doing supporting to lead roles now. He has evolved over the years to embrace different kinds of narratives.

"I had always planned to become a director but acting coincidently happened to me. While I was directing the film, I used to do small roles and slowly I shifted to lead roles but somewhere at sometime the transition happened. It was an organic process. Acting is always a comfort zone for a director because you don't have that responsibility or pressure. But now playing a lead role, it looks like is a big responsibility," said the director

Basil also made a surprise visit to a theatre where he was amazed to see women dancing and celebrating the film. "A lot of women got emotional and called me saying they relate to it. We went to the theatre and the response was phenomenal. At one movie theatre, the ladies were dancing at the end singing Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. We all were dancing together," the director-actor shared.

It is not just about entering the movies but about how to survive in the industry.

Basil Joseph made his debut directorial in 2015 with the film, Kunjiramayanam. He came into the film industry on his own with no godfather or connections. Talking about his journey and hard work, Basil Joseph opened his heart out saying, "Every milestone I have achieved has been a dream for me. The first movie was like a dream come true moment for me and with the second film, I realised and imagined how something such can happen to me. I really wanted to come into movies and do something and now, after every film, it feels like an exciting journey. That was not all planned but honestly, I have put in enough effort. It is not just about entering the movies but about how to survive in the industry. I was focusing more on how to survive than looking for opportunities."

I was in a comfort zone

He also opened up about shifting sensibilities and increasing responsibility since he started playing lead roles. His roles in Joji and Nna Thaan Case Kodu helped the audience to see more of his serious side.

"It all started from Joji before that I was in a comfort zone doing comedy and supporting actors. When I was given a serious character in Joji, people started seeing me in those types of roles as well and was an image breaker for me as well. The transition started for me from Joji onwards. My first film as a lead actor was Jan.E.Man there again I was in my comfort zone playing a humourous guy. Then came Palthu Janwar, it was not totally a funny character, again an image breaker role for me. I'm no more in a comfortable zone," said director-actor Basil who managed to leave the audience amazed with serious roles in the latest releases Palthu Janwar Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Basil Joseph reveals rejecting Minnal Murali remake rights; Gives a big update on sequel

