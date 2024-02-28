Actress Lena discloses her secret marriage with Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair

Malayalam actress Lena is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the film industry at present. The actress has been an active part of the film fraternity for close to 25 years now, and has proved her versatility time and again with her challenging choice of roles.

On February 27th, the actress came out with quite an interesting revelation. She announced via her social media that in January, this year, she tied the knot with Indian Air Force fighter pilot Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. Prasanth is also a part of India’s first human spaceflight program, named Gaganyan. Lena had also mentioned that she kept her marriage news a secret in order to maintain the confidentiality of the space mission. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a small video of her with the fighter pilot, and wrote in the captions:

‘Today, 27th February 2024, our Prime Minister, Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our Country, our state of Kerala and Me personally.

In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January, 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage.’

Check out the post she shared below:

Who is Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair?

Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair is an Indian Air Force fighter pilot, hailing from Palakkad in Kerala. Having passed out from the National Defense Academy (NDA), he joined the Indian Air Force.

In 2019, he was included in the astronaut selection process by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, under the IAF. After being shortlisted by the IAM and ISRO, he was also sent to Russia along with three others for basic training. In 2021, he started training in the Astronaut Training Facility in Bangalore. On February 27th, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair is one among the team who is a part of India’s first manned mission to space.

Lena on the workfront

Lena was last seen in the romantic drama film Qalb, which was released earlier this year. The film, helmed by Sajid Yahiya, featured Shane Nigam and Athira Patel in the lead roles, and had Siddique, Jaffer Idukki and more in crucial roles as well. At the time of release, the film garnered mixed to positive reviews.