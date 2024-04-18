Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph bring the laughter

Get ready for an epic reunion! Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, the blockbuster sensation of 2022 is back with a bang. Director Vipin Das and lead actor Basil Joseph, the dynamic duo behind the success, are teaming up once more for Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.

This time, they're bringing a new twist to the table. None other than Prithviraj Sukumaran, the acclaimed star of Aadujeevitham, is joining forces with them.

Together, they're set to deliver a side-splitting satire comedy that's bound to leave audiences in stitches. The teaser of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has been released, which sets the stage for what's sure to be a blockbuster hit!

What is Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil about?

The teaser for Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which dropped today, offers a glimpse into the comedic chaos surrounding a marriage held at the renowned Guruvayoor temple in Kerala. Known for its numerous marriages, the temple has a history of grooms mistakenly marrying the wrong brides.

Penned by Deepu Pradeep, the talented writer behind the hit Malayalam web series Perilloor Premier League on Hotstar, this movie promises to deliver a blend of confusion comedy and satire.

The teaser hints that Prithviraj will showcase his top-notch comedy skills in this film, a transition from his intense role in Aadujeevitham. He's joined by Basil Joseph, Jagadeesh, and Baiju Santhosh, all known for their comedy chops. Basil, who impressed in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, plays a lead role alongside Anaswara Rajan, who's expected to shine after her previous hits like Neru and Ozler. Tamil actor Yogi Babu makes his Malayalam debut in this movie, adding to the excitement.

Will Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil be the next blockbuster from Malayalam Cinema in 2024?

Malayalam cinema is on a winning streak in 2024, with several movies already achieving blockbuster status. Blockbusters like Premalu, Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham, and Aavesham have set the box office on fire. Even films like Bramayugam and Varshangalkku Shesham have proven to be profitable ventures.

But the momentum doesn't stop there for Malayalam Cinema. May promises to be another exciting month for Malayalam cinema, with the release of highly anticipated films.

Leading the charge is Malayali From India, featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Fans can look forward to the release of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, a collaboration between Prithviraj and Basil Joseph, which is expected to make a big splash at the box office.

