15 Best Malayalam movies on Netflix; From Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup to Minnal Murali
Malayalam movies have always offered the best content across genres. From comedies and thrillers to dramas and romance, let us look at the 15 best Malayalam movies on Netflix.
Among the Southern industries, Malayalam cinema has always been known for its diversity in content. Whether it is laugh-out-loud comedies, hard-hitting dramas, or even nail-biting thrillers, Malayalam cinema has produced some note-worthy content in every genre that are also available now on OTT platforms.
Today, we take a look at the 15 Best Malayalam movies streaming on Netflix, from Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali to Mammootty’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakmam and much more.
15 Best Malayalam movies streaming on Netflix
1. RDX (2023)
- Writers: Adarsh Sukumaran, Rasheed Shabbaz
- Director: Nahas Hidayath
- Running Time: 2 hours 31 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
- Cast: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese, Mahima Nambiar
- Genre: Action/Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
On the surface level, RDX is an all-familiar revenge drama but the emotional investment in the story and characters, makes it an extremely entertaining watch. Not to mention, RDX has some of the best action sequences ever conceived in Malayalam cinema.
2. Iratta (2023)
- Writer-Director: Rohit M.G Krishnan
- Running Time: 1 hour 51 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Cast: Joju George, Meenakshi Dinesh, Anjali
- Genre: Thriller/Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Iratta is one of the best Malayalam thriller movies on Netflix, with a super engaging premise and a mindblowing screenplay to back up each scene. It is one of those films where the climax reveal will truly leave you stunned.
3. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022)
- Writer-Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery
- Running Time: 1 hour 44 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Cast: Mammootty, Ramya Pandian, Sanjana Dipu
- Genre: Drama/Comedy
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Although not for everyone, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is a beautiful film once you believe in its bizarre storyline, if you can even call it a ‘storyline’. This is a typical Lijo Jose film in terms of wacky ideation, and execution, and its ultimate beauty lies in its randomness.
4. Thallumaala (2022)
- Writers: Muhsin Parari, Ashraf Hamza
- Director: Khalid Rahman
- Running Time: 2 hours 27 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7/10
- Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko
- Genre: Action/Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Thallumaala literally translates to ‘Ballad of Brawls’ and perhaps there is no better way to define this film. The movie follows one fight after the other and is a treat for action lovers who also crave stylistic camera work.
5. Jana Gana Mana (2022)
- Writer: Sharis Mohammed
- Director: Dijo Jose Anthony
- Running Time: 2 hours 43 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mamta Mohandas
- Genre: Thriller/Crime
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Jana Gana Mana is one of the best drama thriller movies on Netflix. It offers rising drama thanks to Jakes Bejoy’s powerful background score and amazing performances across the board.
6. Minnal Murali (2021)
- Writer-Director: Basil Joseph
- Running Time: 2 hours 39 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Cast: Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Shelly Kishore
- Genre: Action/Adventure
- Where to Watch: Netflix
A pathbreaking film in the Malayalam Film Industry, Minnal Murali is the first superhero film to emerge from Mollywood. The simple yet effective backstories provided for both the superhero and the supervillain make Minnal Murali a worthy superhero film.
7. Kurup (2021)
- Writer: K.S Aravind, Jithin Jose
- Director: Srinath Rajendran
- Running Time: 2 hours 37 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7/10
- Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko
- Genre: Crime/Thriller
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Kurup is based on the real-life story of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup, who faked his death and is still on the run from the police.
8. Nayattu (2021)
- Writer: Shahi Kabir
- Director: Martin Prakkat
- Running Time: 2 hours 4 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1
- Cast: Joju George, Kunchako Boban, Nimisha Sajayan
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch: Netflix
A brilliant eye-opening story of three police officials who are on the run after being framed for a crime by corrupt officials. How they avoid being arrested amid political pressure forms the rest of the story.
9. Kappela (2020)
- Writer-Director: Muhammad Musthafa
- Running Time: 1 hour 53 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Cast: Anna Ben, Roshan Matthew, Sreenath Bhasi
- Genre: Romance/Thriller
- Where to Watch: Netflix
When Jessy dials a number by mistake, she ends up talking to an auto driver Vishnu, and love eventually blossoms between the two. But all is not as it seems, when a third person, a stranger named Roy enters Jessy’s life.
10. Varane Avashyamund (2020)
- Writer-Director: Anoop Sathyan
- Running Time: 2 hours 25 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi, Sobhana
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to Watch: Netflix
In a list of complex layered films, Varana Avashyamund offers a much-needed breather. It is one of the most underrated Malayalam romance comedy movies that will keep you smiling throughout its runtime.
11. Vikrithi (2019)
- Writer: Ajeesh P Thomas
- Director: Emcy Joseph
- Where to Watch: Netflix
After spending two sleepless nights taking care of his sick daughter, a man with a speech and hearing disability falls asleep in a metro. Mistaking the man for a drunkard, a person posts his photo online, which leads to unwanted outcomes. This film is based on a real-life incident that occurred in Kochi.
12. Uyare (2019)
- Writers: Bobby Prakash, Sanjay
- Director: Manu Ashokan
- Running Time: 2 hours 5 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali
- Genre: Thriller/Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Uyare follows the tragic but reaffirming tale of Pallavi, an aspiring aviator who becomes the target of an acid attack that jeopardizes her ambitions of becoming a pilot. But through her resilience and grit, she manages to overcome her trauma and stand on her own feet once again.
13. Njan Prakashan (2018)
- Writers: Sathyan Anthikad, Sreenivasan
- Director: Sathyan Anthikad
- Running Time: 2 hours 11 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Sreenivasan, Devika Sanjay
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Of late, Fahadh has employed more serious roles but there used to be a time when Fahadh nailed it in a comedic role, and Njan Prakashan is proof of that.
14. Sudani from Nigeria (2018)
- Writer-Director: Zakariya Mohammed
- Running Time: 2 hours 3 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Cast: Soubin Shahir, Samuel Robinson, Savithri Sreedharan
- Genre: Sport/Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Often it is not the complicated plots that leave a long-lasting impact, it can also be a simple story of a Nigerian footballer who gets injured and forms a bond with an Indian football manager. Sudani from Nigeria is a sweet and heart-warming tale of human relationships.
15. Angamaly Diaries
- Writer-Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery
- Running Time: 2 hours 12 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Cast: Antony Varghese, Appani Sarath, Anna Rajan
- Genre: Crime/Action
- Where to Watch: Netflix
A raw and realistic tale set in the town of Angamaly in Kerala, it follows the story of a group of young-blooded boys who are always up for a fight, headed by their hot-headed and boisterous leader.
