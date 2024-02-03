15 Best Malayalam movies on Netflix; From Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup to Minnal Murali

Among the Southern industries, Malayalam cinema has always been known for its diversity in content. Whether it is laugh-out-loud comedies, hard-hitting dramas, or even nail-biting thrillers, Malayalam cinema has produced some note-worthy content in every genre that are also available now on OTT platforms.

Today, we take a look at the 15 Best Malayalam movies streaming on Netflix, from Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali to Mammootty’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakmam and much more.

15 Best Malayalam movies streaming on Netflix

1. RDX (2023)

Writers: Adarsh Sukumaran, Rasheed Shabbaz

Director: Nahas Hidayath

Running Time: 2 hours 31 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Cast: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese, Mahima Nambiar

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

On the surface level, RDX is an all-familiar revenge drama but the emotional investment in the story and characters, makes it an extremely entertaining watch. Not to mention, RDX has some of the best action sequences ever conceived in Malayalam cinema.

2. Iratta (2023)

Writer-Director: Rohit M.G Krishnan

Running Time: 1 hour 51 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Joju George, Meenakshi Dinesh, Anjali

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Iratta is one of the best Malayalam thriller movies on Netflix, with a super engaging premise and a mindblowing screenplay to back up each scene. It is one of those films where the climax reveal will truly leave you stunned.

3. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022)

Writer-Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Running Time: 1 hour 44 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Mammootty, Ramya Pandian, Sanjana Dipu

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Where to Watch: Netflix

Although not for everyone, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is a beautiful film once you believe in its bizarre storyline, if you can even call it a ‘storyline’. This is a typical Lijo Jose film in terms of wacky ideation, and execution, and its ultimate beauty lies in its randomness.

4. Thallumaala (2022)

Writers: Muhsin Parari, Ashraf Hamza

Director: Khalid Rahman

Running Time: 2 hours 27 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Thallumaala literally translates to ‘Ballad of Brawls’ and perhaps there is no better way to define this film. The movie follows one fight after the other and is a treat for action lovers who also crave stylistic camera work.

5. Jana Gana Mana (2022)

Writer: Sharis Mohammed

Director: Dijo Jose Anthony

Running Time: 2 hours 43 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mamta Mohandas

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Where to Watch: Netflix

Jana Gana Mana is one of the best drama thriller movies on Netflix. It offers rising drama thanks to Jakes Bejoy’s powerful background score and amazing performances across the board.

6. Minnal Murali (2021)

Writer-Director: Basil Joseph

Running Time: 2 hours 39 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Shelly Kishore

Genre: Action/Adventure

Where to Watch: Netflix

A pathbreaking film in the Malayalam Film Industry, Minnal Murali is the first superhero film to emerge from Mollywood. The simple yet effective backstories provided for both the superhero and the supervillain make Minnal Murali a worthy superhero film.

7. Kurup (2021)

Writer: K.S Aravind, Jithin Jose

Director: Srinath Rajendran

Running Time: 2 hours 37 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Kurup is based on the real-life story of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup, who faked his death and is still on the run from the police.

8. Nayattu (2021)

Writer: Shahi Kabir

Director: Martin Prakkat

Running Time: 2 hours 4 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Cast: Joju George, Kunchako Boban, Nimisha Sajayan

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

A brilliant eye-opening story of three police officials who are on the run after being framed for a crime by corrupt officials. How they avoid being arrested amid political pressure forms the rest of the story.

9. Kappela (2020)

Writer-Director: Muhammad Musthafa

Running Time: 1 hour 53 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Anna Ben, Roshan Matthew, Sreenath Bhasi

Genre: Romance/Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

When Jessy dials a number by mistake, she ends up talking to an auto driver Vishnu, and love eventually blossoms between the two. But all is not as it seems, when a third person, a stranger named Roy enters Jessy’s life.

10. Varane Avashyamund (2020)

Writer-Director: Anoop Sathyan

Running Time: 2 hours 25 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi, Sobhana

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Netflix

In a list of complex layered films, Varana Avashyamund offers a much-needed breather. It is one of the most underrated Malayalam romance comedy movies that will keep you smiling throughout its runtime.

11. Vikrithi (2019)

Writer: Ajeesh P Thomas

Director: Emcy Joseph

Where to Watch: Netflix

After spending two sleepless nights taking care of his sick daughter, a man with a speech and hearing disability falls asleep in a metro. Mistaking the man for a drunkard, a person posts his photo online, which leads to unwanted outcomes. This film is based on a real-life incident that occurred in Kochi.

12. Uyare (2019)

Writers: Bobby Prakash, Sanjay

Director: Manu Ashokan

Running Time: 2 hours 5 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Uyare follows the tragic but reaffirming tale of Pallavi, an aspiring aviator who becomes the target of an acid attack that jeopardizes her ambitions of becoming a pilot. But through her resilience and grit, she manages to overcome her trauma and stand on her own feet once again.

13. Njan Prakashan (2018)

Writers: Sathyan Anthikad, Sreenivasan

Director: Sathyan Anthikad

Running Time: 2 hours 11 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Sreenivasan, Devika Sanjay

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Of late, Fahadh has employed more serious roles but there used to be a time when Fahadh nailed it in a comedic role, and Njan Prakashan is proof of that.

14. Sudani from Nigeria (2018)

Writer-Director: Zakariya Mohammed

Running Time: 2 hours 3 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Samuel Robinson, Savithri Sreedharan

Genre: Sport/Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Often it is not the complicated plots that leave a long-lasting impact, it can also be a simple story of a Nigerian footballer who gets injured and forms a bond with an Indian football manager. Sudani from Nigeria is a sweet and heart-warming tale of human relationships.

15. Angamaly Diaries

Writer-Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Running Time: 2 hours 12 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Cast: Antony Varghese, Appani Sarath, Anna Rajan

Genre: Crime/Action

Where to Watch: Netflix

A raw and realistic tale set in the town of Angamaly in Kerala, it follows the story of a group of young-blooded boys who are always up for a fight, headed by their hot-headed and boisterous leader.

