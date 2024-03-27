The genre of comedy and Malayalam movies has always managed to bring out the best. Recently, many films like Biju Menon starrer Thundu or Roshan Mathew's Maharani have also managed to make the audience giggle at their antics, making us marvel at the simplistic humor.

Even though the number of comedy films in Malayalam cinema is less compared to the early 2000s, these films still manage to hit it out of the park. New Malayalam comedy films are beloved by many with some hitting the OTT platforms recently. Here are some of the new Malayalam comedy films on OTT that you need to watch right now.

Top 7 new Malayalam comedy movies on OTT

1. Thundu

Cast: Biju Menon, Unnimaya Prasad, Shine Tom Chacko, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Gokulan

Where to watch: Netflix

Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Thundu starring Biju Menon in the lead role focuses on the life of a police constable who aims for a promotion and becoming a higher official. Though everything seems to go fine, he comes face-to-face with someone from his past, which could ultimately ruin his promotion. This prompts him to take drastic measures in his written exam with the help of his son, who is notorious in school for cheating on them. The film directed by Riyas Shareef also features Unnimaya Prasad and Shine Tom Chacko in prominent roles.

2. Tholvi FC

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Johny Antony, George Kora, Asha Madathil Sreekanth, Meenakshi Raveendran

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Runtime: 2 hours

Tholvi FC which translates to Losers FC is a hilarious Malayalam film about a dysfunctional family who are unlucky and all the more losers in life. Kuruvila is the head of the family who wants to invest in cryptocurrency while his elder son quits his IT job to pursue a business venture. His younger son handles a local football team who loses every game they play while their mother is an aspiring writer. The fun and dysfunctionality of the family, in pursuing their dreams, sets up the plot of the film.

The film written and directed by George Kora also features him as the younger son, along with actors Sharaf U Dheen, Johny Antony, Asha Madathil Sreekanth, Meenakshi Raveendran, Althaf Salim, and many more playing key roles of the film.

3. Maharani

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Johny Antony, Harisree Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Jaffar Idukki

Where to watch: HR OTT

Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Maharani revolves around the life of two brothers Viji and Aji who are based in the imaginary village of Kinassery in Alleppey. Both brothers are quite popular among the women of the village and are often dubbed as casanovas. Things take a turn for the worse when one of Viji’s many girlfriends goes missing, making the brothers go frantic and in a race against time.

The film directed by G Marthandan has Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko playing the lead roles with actors Johny Antony, Harisree Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Jaffar Idukki, Nisha Sarang, and Sruthy Jayan also playing key roles in the film.

4. Queen Elizabeth

Cast: Meera Jasmine, Narain, Shweta Menon, Johny Antony, Neena Kurup, Jude Anthany Joseph

Where to watch: Zee5

Runtime: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Queen Elizabeth focuses on the life of Elizabeth Angel Simon who is an unmarried businesswoman who leads a simple life on her own and is known for her brash and attitude-filled nature. The tides turn when she is diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer and the impending death of her leads to her changing her personality altogether, making everyone wonder and even falling in love.

The film directed by M Padmakumar features Meera Jasmine and Narain in the lead roles with Shweta Menon, Johny Antony, Neena Kurup, Jude Anthany Joseph, Manju Pathrose, and VK Prakash making prominent performances in the film. The film also marks the reunion of Meera Jasmine and Narain in the lead roles together after 17 years, making it all the more special.

5. Rahel Makan Kora

Cast: Anson Paul, Merin Philip, Sminu Sijo, Althaf Salim

Where to watch: Saina Play

Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Rahel Makan Kora focuses on the tale of Kora Mathew, a newly appointed conductor in KSRTC who got the job under a government examination. His appointment renders Gomathi, his predecessor jobless which tempts him to help her out in finding an alternative employment.

Along with helping her out on her journey, both of them fall in love with each other. This sets up the film’s humorous and dramatic plot on how they manage to convince their respective families and be together.

6. Falimy

Cast: Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Manju Pillai, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Boloram Das

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Falimy is a story about Anoop, a dubbing artist from Trivandrum who lives with his parents, younger brother, and his grandfather. The plot of the film focuses on the dysfunctional dynamics shared by the family and how they decide to go on a pilgrimage trip to Varanasi according to their grandfather’s wish. The film features these self-absorbed characters and how they manage to learn and self-realize from their trip.

The film directed and co-written by Nithish Sahadev along with Sanjo Joseph featured Basil Joseph in the lead role with actors Jagadish, Manju Pillai, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and Boloram Das playing prominent roles in the film.

7. Philip's

Cast: Mukesh, Noble Babu Thomas, Navani Devanand, Quinn Vipin, Innocent, Charle

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Runtime: 1 hour and 48 minutes

The film Philip's features the story of a middle-aged widower Philip who lives with his three children Basil, Blessy, and Betty in Banglore. The movie features a touching tale of a family who despite living inside the same house have a distant approach to interacting with each other. The film caters to touching and loving moments inside a family and tackles the hiccups that come in front of them.

All these aforementioned movies are some of the new Malayalam comedy movies which are available on OTT platforms. Many more best films in Malayalam comedy from previous years can also be explored with more new films yet to come out on OTT in the following days.

