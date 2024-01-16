Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil FIRST LOOK: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Basil Joseph bring a family wedding entertainer
The first look of Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in the leading roles is finally here. Check it out!
Prithviraj Sukumaran who was last seen in the Prabhas starrer action flick Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has finally arrived with his next film’s first look.
The Malayalam film Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil starring Prithviraj and Basil Joseph in the leading roles is a comedy film directed by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin Das.
Check out the first look of Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil
ALSO READ: Salaar Success Party: Prabhas, Prashant Neel and Salaar team reunite in style; check PICS
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more