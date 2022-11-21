EXCLUSIVE: Basil Joseph reveals rejecting Minnal Murali remake rights; Gives a big update on sequel

While moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the second part of the film, Basil Joseph, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla confirmed that the sequel is definitely happening but it will take at least 3 years. "That will happen definitely but we are not working on it right now. That can happen 3 years later for sure," reveals Basil who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film as a lead actor, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

The actor-filmmaker, Basil Joseph took a tough road to make Minnal Murali happen. From pandemic-induced uncertainties to recreating a new set at a new location, the team had to deal with everything. However, Basil Joseph and the team were super delighted with the results. The superhero film starring Tovino Thomas received extreme admiration from audiences from all corners.

Minnal Murali remake rights

Basil Joseph who made his directorial debut with Kunjiramayanam also revealed that they were approached for Minnal Murali remake rights but they rejected the offer. Several filmmakers from the Hindi film industry asked him for remake rights but he was not keen on sharing the narrative for various reasons.

"We were asked for remake rights but we decided not to go for it because we wanted Minnal Murali, a film from Malayalam only and a superhero film of India from Kerala. We didn't want Minnal Murali to happen everywhere to keep the identity intact," said Basil Joseph.

Basil's roles as a lead actor in films like Joji, Palthu Janwar and Nna Thaan Case Kodu (NTCK) were highly-appreciated. After Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, he has a few films like Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham and Cup that are set to release soon.

Break from acting

Sharing his further plans into acting, he reveals, "I will take a break from acting and start working on my next directorial soon. The number of movies I will do will come down as an actor as I have to balance both, as a director and actor."

Also Read| 7 Malayalam films of 2022 that proved Southern sweep of box office is NOT only about big budgets

