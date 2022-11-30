EXCLUSIVE: Basil Joseph in talks with Fahadh Faasil; Filmmaker to take a break from acting
After his fourth directorial project with Fahadh Faasil, Basil Joseph will start working on Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali.
Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Directed by Vipin Das, the film has Darshana Rajendran playing the titular role, and Basil is seen as her husband. While moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Minnal Murali second part, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Basil Joseph is in talks with Fahadh Faasil for his next directorial project.
"Basil has a couple of films releasing in December after which he is planning to take a break from acting and focus on the direction. He is in talks with Fahadh Faasil for a film and the announcement for the same is likely to be out soon. The story was pitched to Fahadh long ago," reveals a source close to the development.
This movie will mark Basil’s fourth directorial after Kunjiramayanam, Godha and Minnal Murali. "Basil will start working on the sequel of Minnal Murali only after his film with Fahadh. Everything about Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali is still at a preliminary stage," adds the source.
Upcoming projects
Basil's roles as a lead actor in films like Joji, Palthu Janwar and Nna Thaan Case Kodu (NTCK) were highly-appreciated. After Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, he has a few films like Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham and Cup that are set to release soon.
