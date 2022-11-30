EXCLUSIVE: Basil Joseph in talks with Fahadh Faasil; Filmmaker to take a break from acting

Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Directed by Vipin Das, the film has Darshana Rajendran playing the titular role, and Basil is seen as her husband. While moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Minnal Murali second part, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Basil Joseph is in talks with Fahadh Faasil for his next directorial project.

"Basil has a couple of films releasing in December after which he is planning to take a break from acting and focus on the direction. He is in talks with Fahadh Faasil for a film and the announcement for the same is likely to be out soon. The story was pitched to Fahadh long ago," reveals a source close to the development.