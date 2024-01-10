'It was like a pinch me thing': Amanda Seyfried opens up about her 'dream reunion' with original Mean Girls cast

Amanda Seyfried believes that another Mean Girls reunion would be groovy. During Variety and Entertainment Tonight’s 2024 Golden Globes digital pre-show Seyfried said that, following her reunion with Lachey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra for a Walmart commercial, she would love to get the gang back together.

Amanda Seyfried opened up about her 'dream reunion' with original Mean Girls cast

Amanda Seyfried, who served as one of the Golden Globes presenters was asked about the commercials with the main cast of Mean Girls. She went on to note that working on the commercial with her costars was a “dream reunion.” “It was like a pinch-me thing,” the mom of two said. “We had … it was two days of just a lot of catch-up. It was really nice.”

When asked if there would be a revival with a spin-off, Seyfried said, “It’s not up to me sadly, but if it were, yeah, I think we would all really enjoy some more time together." Seyfried also said that if she had it her way, there would be a third Mamma Mia movie, too.

Seyfried starred in both the original 2008 Mamma Mia and the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, both inspired by the music of ABBA. Fans have been clamoring for a third film for years, and both actresses have repeatedly said that they’d be open to returning. "I'm up for anything," Streep told Vogue in 2023. "I'll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there's an idea that excites me, I'm totally there."

Streep also added that she already has a few ideas about how Donna could make a posthumous return. "I told [producer Judy Craymer] if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I'm into that," Streep said. "Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died."

Rachael McAdams commented on why she wasn't in the Walmart commercial

In an interview with Variety Rachael McAdams commented on the Walmart commercial that brought back Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and more as their characters from 2004’s Tina Fey-penned movie Mean Girls. “I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” McAdams, 45, told the outlet. “I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

She added that she “didn’t know that everyone” — including Lohan, Seyfried and Chabert as her fellow “Plastics” — was participating in the ad.

“I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics,” the actress continued. “But yeah, I found that out later.”

McAdams also told Variety that while a commercial wasn’t up her alley, “a movie sounded awesome.” When asked whether she made a cameo in the Mean Girls movie musical, McAdams said she and Fey did not film one. “Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” she said. “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do.”

