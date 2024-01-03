Saindhav Trailer OUT: Venkatesh Daggubati channels his action avatar to save his daughter

Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Saindhav with Shraddha Srinath, Nawazudding Siddiqui, Arya, and Andrea Jeremiah is gearing to release in theaters on January 13th, as a Sankranti release.

The film’s trailer just dropped today, 03 January 2024, and is certainly an action-filled ride of a father, trying to save his daughter from death but this time he has a gritty past that he needs to revisit.

Check out the trailer of Saindhav

Saindhav is being directed by Sailesh Kolanu, known for his film series HIT starring Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh in the first two installments. The Venkatesh starrer’s trailer is 3 minutes and 36 seconds long. He is initially shown having a happy life with his daughter, played by Baby Ssara Palekar with Shraddha Srinath’s character joining them.

Things take a turn for the worse when his daughter collapses on the school ground and he is in dire need of Rs 17 crores to buy the medicine which she needs to survive her condition. In order to acquire the money, Venkatesh’s character Saindhav Koneru has to go back into a world of chaos which he was once a part of and is known as SaiKO there.

The trailer also showed some glimpses of Nawazuddin Siddiqui being the main antagonist of the film with Arya and Andrea Jeremiah playing pivotal roles in the film. The film also marks Siddiqui’s debut role in Telugu with actors like Jisshu Sengupta, Ruhani Sharma, and more playing key roles in the film.

The film’s music is crafted by Santhosh Narayanan with cinematography and editing fulfilled by S Manikandan and Garry BH.

Sankranthi releases

With Saindhav in the run for Sankranti releases this month, it is surely going to be a festive mood in theaters with Ravi Teja coming with his spy action thriller flick Eagle and Mahesh Babu presenting a masala entertainer flick like Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Both Saindhav and Guntur Kaaram are releasing on 12th January with Eagle releasing on the 13th.

All three of the films have been in the making for some time now, and even Mahesh Babu is returning to the screen with a big film after 2022 when he was seen in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

