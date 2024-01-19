Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire OTT release: When and where to watch Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role with Prashanth Neel helming it is finally set to arrive for streaming from this time and day. Check it out!
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles released back in December with KGF director Prashanth Neel helming the project.
Now the film is all set to begin its OTT streaming from tomorrow i.e., January 20th, 2024 onwards on Netflix and will also be available in all languages like Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam except for Hindi. The Hindi version of the film is expected to only arrive for OTT streaming after the film completes 56 days from its initial release.
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire to premiere on OTT
