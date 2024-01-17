Akhil Akkineni to play a prominent role in Prabhas, Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 2?

Prabhas’ latest film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which was helmed by Prashanth Neel, hit the silver screens on December 22nd, 2023, and has been a massive success. The film is an epic action entertainer, set in the fictional town of Khansaar, and follows the tale of two best friends.

Owing to the massive success of the film, its makers had recently organized a party, which was attended by the cast and crew of the film. Interestingly, among the attendees was Akhil Akkineni, who was not a part of the film. However, this quickly gave rise to rumors that the Agent actor will have a prominent role in the film’s second part, titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

More about Salaar Success Party

The Salaar success event was a star-studded affair including Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, producer Vijay Kirgandur and many more. However, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the second hero in the film, was not present at the event. It is understood that the actor was busy with his film commitments.

Most of the celebrities were spotted wearing dark-themed outfits, perfectly matching the film's color palette. While Prabhas opted for a simple black t-shirt, paired with black denims and a blazer, Shruti Haasan was seen in a stylish gold and black dress.

Check out the pictures from the party below:

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar marked the Telugu directorial debut of Prashanth Neel. Apart from the names mentioned above, the film also featured Easwari Rao, Bobby Simha, John Vijay, Mime Gopi, and more in prominent roles.

The film follows the tale of two best friends, Devarata and Varadaraja Mannar, and how they eventually become enemies. The first part of the film helped establish the fictional world of Khansaar, giving a vivid idea about the culture, politics, and lifestyle of the people there.

The film has been bankrolled by Hombale Films, the same production house behind the KGF Franchise, while Ravi Basrur composed the film’s music. Bhuvan Gowda cranked the camera and Ujwal Kulkarni took care of its editing. It has been revealed that the film’s sequel will only be released in 2025.

