Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated names in the Indian film industry at present. Over the course of her 15-year-long career, the actress has continuously entertained fans with her versatile performances as well.

But her versatility and acting skills are not the only things that Samantha is known for. The actress is also known to have quite an active social media presence, sharing even the slightest updates in her life via her Instagram handle. In the latest update, the actress has turned to social media to share an absolutely adorable picture of herself with a goofy expression, flaunting her fresh hairstyle. She shared the picture with the caption: ‘Mood hair’.

Check out the post below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic comedy film Kushi, which hit the silver screens on September 1st last year. Despite the mixed reviews, the lead actors garnered praise for their on-screen chemistry.

Following Kushi, the actress had taken a hiatus from work to focus on her health. She also revealed that she suffered from an auto-immune disease called myositis, and needed time off to focus on that. However, quite recently, Samantha announced her own health podcast, titled Take 20, which she shares via her YouTube page.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming web series Citadel: Hunny Bunny, which is helmed by ace director duo Raj & Dk. The show marks Samantha’s second collaboration with the duo after the second season of the hit show The Family Man, which features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The upcoming series, which also features Varun Dhawan in the lead, is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to be released later this year.

Furthermore, if rumors are to be believed, the actress will also be seen in Atlee’s upcoming project with Allu Arjun in the lead, marking her third film with the director after the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri (2015) and Mersal (2017). However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

