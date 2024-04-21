Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s REACTION after watching Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham is unmissable; see PIC
Samantha Ruth Prabhu caught Fahadh Faasil's latest blockbuster, Aavesham, and it has left her impressed. She took to her Instagram story to share her love for the film.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has watched Fahadh Faasil's movie Aavesham and she can get it out of her head. She shared on her Instagram story that she's still feeling the movie's impact and is in a ‘hangover’ from the movie.
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Aavesham is creating a box office rampage in Kerala. Despite going head-to-head with another big film, Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aavesham has taken the box office by storm and is still bringing in strong numbers even after 10 days since its release.
Samantha’s reaction to Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham
While Samantha hasn't appeared in a Malayalam film yet, she's always been a fan of the industry and its movies. Recently, she showered praise on Mammootty's LGBTQ+ drama Kaathal: The Core.
Now, Samantha is showcasing her fandom for Aavesham on her Instagram story. In the story, she's seen cuddling her pet dog with the caption ‘#Aavesham Hangover,’ indicating that the film has left a lasting impression on her.
Can we expect Samantha in Malayalam cinema?
While Samantha Ruth Prabhu hasn't starred in Malayalam cinema, she did play Fahadh Faasil's wife’s character in Thiagarajan Kumaraja's 2019 film Super Deluxe. Samantha's family roots hail from Kerala, as she's half Malayali on her mother’s side.
Lately, she's been spotted in Kerala for an ad shoot alongside Mammootty. There's speculation that Samantha might venture into Malayalam cinema soon, but currently, she is in talks for a few Telugu movies. Her main focus remains on Tamil and Telugu movies for now.
Samantha’s upcoming projects
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming project is Raj-DK's new OTT venture, Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she stars opposite Varun Dhawan in the lead role. This series serves as a spin-off of Amazon Prime's Citadel, which featured Priyanka Chopra. Samantha previously collaborated with Raj-DK on Family Man Season 2.
Additionally, rumors are circulating that Samantha might star as the lead actress in an Atlee-Allu Arjun film. She has previously worked with Atlee in two movies alongside Thalapathy Vijay: Theri and Mersal.
