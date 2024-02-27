Samantha shares fan girl moment with Malayalam legend Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil; calls them her favorite

During her recent visit to Kochi, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a few lovely pictures from her trip, which included a photo with Malayalam legend Mammootty. Samantha posted on her Instagram story with the text “Most favorite (star struck emoji)”.

Samantha also shared another picture as she clicked a photo of her Super Deluxe co-star on a billboard, with the caption “Another favorite (starstruck emoji)”.

For the unversed, the Kushi actress shared extensive screen space with Fahadh in the film Super Deluxe, where the two portrayed the roles of a couple in a troubled relationship.

What is Samantha up to these days?

Samantha is currently on a break from her acting career, something that the actress announced a few months ago on her social media. Samantha said in her statement that she would be taking a break from acting to focus on herself, particularly her mental and physical well-being.

She has returned the advance payments for previously signed films as well, with the major one being Chennai Story, directed by Philip John. Reports suggest that Samantha has now been replaced with Shruti Haasan in the film.

For the unaware, Samantha has been diagnosed with Myositis, an auto-immune condition that damages the muscles over time. However, it is great news that Samantha is actively recovering from her condition with help from doctors and medical professionals.

Samantha has spoken up about her condition, highlighting how it has not been easy to live with this diagnosis. But it is incredible to see the actress so full of joy as she spreads positivity through her social media channels. Sam has been actively promoting the practice of Yoga, and just living life to the fullest, something that is apparent from her social media posts.

Samantha’s upcoming projects

Although Samantha is on a break from acting, she has promised to fulfill her existing commitments, which primarily include the series Citadel, helmed by the director duo of Raj & DK. The actress was also spotted in Mumbai not too long ago for the dubbing sessions of the show. She also witnessed the first rushes from Citadel with the entire team, including her co-star Varun Dhawan.

