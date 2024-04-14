Siddharth takes an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor's Animal amid discussions on Chithha

Actor Siddharth, who recently got engaged with Aditi Rao Hydari, took a subtle dig at Sandeep Vanga Reddy's blockbuster Bollywood film Animal while speaking recently at an event about his last release, Chithha.

The film Chithha addressed the sensitive topic of child abuse in society. When questioned about the disturbing nature of Chithha, Siddharth countered by indirectly referencing to Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. He mentioned that Mirugam (which is the Tamil word for Animal), is a disturbing movie, unlike his own Chithha, which highlights child abuse issues in society.

Siddharth, known for his portrayal of Karan Singhania in Rang De Basanti, has been deeply involved in social issues, often expressing his opinions publicly.

At the JFW event, the actor spoke about Chithha and Animal. “No woman has ever approached me or Arun (Chithha director) and told us that they couldn’t watch the film or it was disturbing. But many men have admitted that to us. They said they won’t watch such kinds of movies. But, they can watch a film titled Mirugam, but my film was too disturbing for them. It’s not disturbance, it’s shame and guilt. It’s okay, it will soon change,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, amid Siddharth’s comments on Animal, Sandeep Vanga Reddy hasn't responded to the same. The filmmaker is quite outspoken, especially about his movies and political views. Many people are anticipating his response to Siddharth, considering his usual openness.

Siddharth was the most eligible single before getting engaged to Aditi Rao Hydari on March 26, 2024. Aditi and Siddharth started dating after working together on the movie Maha Samudram in 2021. Even though people guessed about their relationship, they kept it secret for some time.

45-year-old Siddharth began his journey as an assistant director under Mani Ratnam before rising to fame as the lead in Shankar's blockbuster movie Boys in 2003. He has since graced the screens in numerous Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam films.

