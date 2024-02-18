Siddharth pays tribute to late singer KK as he sings ‘Waiting for You’ live at Oy re-release

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Siddharth’s iconic love story Oy! was re-released in theatres and was welcomed with a thunderous response from fans of the 2009 film.

Siddharth happened to visit one of the theatre screenings of the film, where he sang his version of the melodious ‘Waiting for You’ song, originally sung by the late great singer KK, and composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The entire theatre joined in as they sang the song along with Siddharth, without skipping a single line. As you can see from the video, it was indeed a special moment for all the fans of the film.

Siddharth sings his version of ‘Waiting for You’ from Oy!

About Siddharth’s Oy!

Oy! is a 2009 released Telugu language film that starred Siddharth and Shamlee in the lead roles and was written and directed by Anand Ranga. During its initial release, the film failed to pull in audiences to the theatres and ended up as an underwhelming film commercially. However, over the years the film has managed to garner a fanbase of its own, and after a lot of requests, and even some mild threats from the audience, Oy! was finally re-released for Valentine’s Day.

Is Siddharth the undisputed King of the 2000s rom-com era?

Apart from Oy! Siddharth and Trisha’s Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana also had a re-release in theatres. A coincidence? More like proof that Siddharth owned the rom-com era of the 2000s. Let’s not forget Bommarilu and Koncham Ishtam Koncham Kashtam, which are due a re-releases too.

Siddharth on the work front

Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil film Chittha, which received both commercial and critical acclaim for its gritty and powerful storytelling. Siddharth has quite an interesting lineup of films ahead with his next project being the massive Pan-Indian film with Kamal Haasan, titled Indian 2. It is a sequel to Indian, a vigilante story featuring Kamal in the titular role. Siddharth is all set to play an important supporting character in the movie. The film was supposed to be released on April 11th, 2024 but reports suggest that it might be postponed to a later date.

Apart from Indian 2, Siddharth will also feature in the cricketing drama titled The Test, also starring R. Madhavan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by S. Sashikanth in his directorial debut.

