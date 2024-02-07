Siddu Jonnalagadda's next with Bommarillu Baskar titled JACK; makers reveal motion poster on actor’s birthday

Siddu Jonnalagadda has found a place in the hearts of cinephiles, owing to his performance in the 2022 romantic crime comedy film DJ Tillu. It was recently revealed that the actor is set to team up with director Bommarillu Baskar, for a film tentatively titled SVCC 37.

The film created quite a buzz as soon as it was announced, with fans being excited to see what Baskar has in store for the young star. In the latest update, the makers of the film have revealed the official title of the film as Jack, on the occasion of Siddu Jonnalagadda’s 32nd birthday. They also released the motion poster of the film, in which he is seen leaning against a wall, wielding two guns. While on his right hand he wields a real gun, he is seen carrying a toy gun in his left. The makers shared the motion poster on their official social media with the caption:

“Double the guns, double the fun; #SidduJonnalagadda is set to take you on a quirky ride as #Jack - Konchem Krack”

Check out the film’s motion poster below:

What we know about Jack so far

From the motion poster, as well as the caption of the post that the makers shared, it is evident that Jack is set to be a quirky action entertainer. The music in the motion poster also gives out the feel of a high octane energizer.

The film has been bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. As mentioned earlier, the film is helmed by Bommarillu Baskar, marking his first collaboration with Siddu. Additionally, it has also been revealed that Vaishnavi Chaitanya, known for her performance in the Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby, has been roped in as the female lead in the film.

Advertisement

Siddu Jonnalagadda on the workfront

Siddu Jonnalagadda is currently gearing up for the release of his latest film, Tillu Square, which is the sequel of his 2022 film DJ Tillu. The actor has also written the film, which has been helmed by Mallik Ram. Anupama Parameswaran stars as the female lead in the film, which also features Muralidhar Goud and Praneeth Reddy Kallem in prominent roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on February 9th, Friday.

Apart from that, Siddu is also a part of Neeraja Kona’s upcoming film titled Telusu Kada. It is understood that the film has been written by Bharadwaj Munimanikyam, and is currently in its pre-production stage. Further, it is also learnt that Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty have been roped in for crucial roles in the film.

ALSO READ: Tillu Square: Makers announce official release date for sequel to Siddu Jonnalagadda starrer