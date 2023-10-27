Tillu Square: Makers announce official release date for sequel to Siddu Jonnalagadda starrer

‘Starboy’ Siddu had a blast last year in theaters with his film DJ Tillu which went on to become a commercial success even if it got mixed reviews from critics. The film garnered a lot of attention and was well received by the audience, especially since it will lead into the second installment of the film.

The makers of the hit film Tillu Square have revealed new details about the upcoming sequel. Lead actor Siddu sports a traditional South Indian shirt and veshti in the newly released first look image, sporting a rugged, confident expression. The sequel officially titled Tillu Square 2, will release in theaters worldwide on February 9th, 2024.

Announcing the official update through their X (formerly Twitter) account, the makers of the film wrote “His-Story will repeat once again in theatres with #TilluSquare! Tillu anna MASS is all set to blast the theatres with DOUBLE the FUN & DOUBLE ENTERTAINMENT from FEB 9th, 2024!”

The original Tillu Square film starred Siddu as the lead character DJ Tillu. He gets embroiled in an accidental murder case involving the female lead character played by Neha Shetty. The rest of the movie develops into this crime-comedy where they have to survive the law while the bad guys are after them.

The film which was written and directed by Vimal Krishna also had Siddu as a co-writer. The cinematography of the film was completed by Sai Prakash Ummadisingu while Jersey editor Naveen Nooli handled the editing. The music for the first Tillu Square film was composed by the duo Sricharan Pakala and Ram Miriyala, who created the songs. The background score was crafted by acclaimed composer S Thaman.

More about Siddu Jonnalagadda’s professional front

Siddu Jonnalagadda was recently announced to be part of an epic romantic movie called, Telusu Kada with Raashii Khanna and KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty roped in to play the lead roles. The film is directed by the popular stylist and costume designer Neeraja Kona in her directorial debut and was launched in the presence of actors Nani, Nithiin and Aadhi Pinishetty.

Moreover, Tillu Square which will release in February is being directed by Mallik Ram with Anupama Parameswaran playing the leading role of Siddu’s love interest.

