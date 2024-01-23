Siren: Jayam Ravi starrer emotional action-drama film to hit the theaters on THIS date

Jayam Ravi is one of the most prominent faces in the Tamil film industry. The actor, known for his choice of films, and the versatility of his performances was last seen alongside Nayanthara in the 2023 psychological thriller film, Iraivan.

The Ponniyin Selvan actor’s upcoming film, Siren, has been one of the most anticipated films for a while now. The film, which is touted to be an emotional action drama film, is helmed by Anthony Bhagyaraj. The release date of the film has been postponed several times due to unknown reasons, and it was even reported that it would have a direct OTT release. In the latest update, Jayam Ravi took to his official X to confirm that Siren is all set to hit the silver screens on February 16th. The actor wrote:

‘Parole on Feb 16th. #Siren will bring you an immense theatrical experience in Tamil and Telugu’

Check out the post below: