Sneak peek of epic music from Prabhas' Sci-Fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD will give you chills; VIDEO

During Santhosh Narayanan’s musical concert, the music director played the soundtrack from Kalki 2898 AD, giving a glimpse into the musical world of the film. From the little that was played, it was enough to leave fans wanting more. Using both classical and modern instruments, Santhosh cooked up a storm, leaving goosebumps in the process.

Posting about the same, the makers of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD posted a video on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The caption under the post read “Tamizh Makkale (Tamil folks), Raise your hands if you caught the exclusive Kalki 2898 AD music glimpse during Santhosh Narayanan’s Neeye Oli concert. Share your thoughts with us!”

An exclusive glimpse into the music from Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD

About Kalki 2898 AD

It would be furthest from an understatement to say that Kalki 2898 AD is one of if not the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema in 2024. The epic sci-fi actioner directed by Nag Aswin boasts of an almost illegal-sounding cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and so on. Furthermore, there have been rumors that many prominent South Indian actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, and Mrunal Thakur have been roped in to play key roles in the film. Although there is no confirmation regarding this news, the thought is enough to send shivers down one’s spine.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD has been bankrolled by C. Aswini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies production banner. The film is being released in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, and also in other International languages.

Prabhas’ upcoming movies

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has quite a few movies signed up in his locker. The actor is currently shooting for his next film with director Maruthi, titled ‘The Raja Saab’. The film is being produced by Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory, with music being produced by Thaman S. The film is touted to be a local comedy entertainer, something Prabhas has not done ever since his global reach with the Baahubali franchise.

Apart from The Raja Saab, Prabhas will also do a film with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, titled Spirit. Reports further suggest that Prabhas has also signed a film with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi.

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW: Prabhas on Salaar, Prashanth Neel, SS Rajamouli & 21 year journey: ‘Grateful for loyalty of fans’