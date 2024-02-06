Here’s what happened after Sandeep Reddy Vanga showed Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to his 7-year-old son

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has become the talk of the town ever since it was released. Despite facing several criticisms, the film has managed to mint a large number at the box office and is a hit. Several BTown celebrities have gone on record to speak against the Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer but that does not seem to have affected the filmmaker. In a recent interview, the Kabir Singh director revealed that he showed Animal to his 7-year-old son.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga showed Animal to his 7-year-old son

Chatting with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that his son does not understand the concept of hits and superhits but has seen Animal and also has a favorite scene. For the unversed, Sandeep has named his son Arjun Reddy after his superhit film. Talking about showing Animal to his son, the filmmaker said that he removed all the scenes Arjun shouldn’t be watching. Put a new edit on a hard disk and showed that to him. This happened during New Year's in Goa. “He saw the film, but I’ve chopped all the A-rated scenes,” Vanga said. Sandeep also added that his son felt that the underwear action scene was very funny.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s wife’s reaction after watching Animal

Sandeep was also asked if his wife also gave him tough feedback after watching Animal and if she has ideological battles with him. The director replied, “Yes, it happens. I get genuine feedback at home. She felt that there was a lot of bloodshed. She didn’t say anything about misogyny and all.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt great on meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time

In the same interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan yet again. He has done that a couple of times before as well. He said that he definitely wants to work with the Dunki actor if he gets a chance. When asked what he said to SRK when he first met him, the filmmaker quipped, “It was great seeing you sir. Pehli baar dekh raha hu. Parde pe dekha tha. Live pehli baar dekh raha hu. Yehi bolunga na? Yehi bola tha (“It was great seeing you, sir. I am seeing [you] for the first time. I had seen [you] on the screen. I am seeing [you] live for the first time. This is what I will say, no? This is what [I] said.)"

Sandeep Reddy Vanga expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had earlier revealed that he had met Shah Rukh Khan recently. He did not discuss anything in length but he told the star, “I am a big fan.” When asked what kind of film does he wish to make with the superstar? The filmmaker replied, “I don’t know what kind of film I would make, but I definitely wish to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan.”

In an interesting turn of events, during the same interview the director revealed that after helming intense films like Kabir Singh and Animal, Sandeep hopes to direct a comedy film one day. He said, “I have a comedy script but I don’t know when I will do it. There is a thought, it’s not a family comedy but again, I can’t tell you the exact subject.”

