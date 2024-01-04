INTERVIEW: Prabhas on Salaar, Prashanth Neel, SS Rajamouli & 21 year journey: ‘Grateful for loyalty of fans’

2015 was a game-changing year for Prabhas as the SS Rajamouli-directed Bahubali made him a force to reckon with across the country. He consolidated his fan following in the North Indian market with Bahubali 2 in 2017. Over 8 years, Prabhas has featured in 6 films – Bahubali, Bahubali 2, Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush – and 5 of those managed to hit a century in the Hindi Market which indicates a fan following among the Hindi-speaking audience too.

"Working with SS Rajamouli & Prashanth Neel has been an enriching experience," says Prabhas

His last release, Salaar, has proved to be the second biggest grosser for the actor after Bahubali 2 and he has all the reasons to celebrate at this point. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Prabhas opened up about the experience of working with Prashanth Neel and SS Rajamouli. The actor says, “Working with SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel has been an enriching experience. Both directors share an unwavering commitment to storytelling and a meticulous approach to filmmaking. While both, Salaar and Bahubali have been apart from each other in storytelling, one thing that binds them together are the grand visuals and compelling narratives.”

Prabhas insists that he is looking forward to embarking on the journey of Salaar 2 with Prashanth Neel soon. “The audience can anticipate the continuation of the intense and gripping storyline with new layers added to the characters in Salaar 2. The sequel will push the boundaries and we cannot wait to deliver it to the audience,” he shares. But when does the sequel go on floors? “The shooting schedule is currently in the planning stage. The story is ready, so hopefully, you will get the date soon,” he keeps it short.

Prabhas made his acting debut in 2002 with Eeswar and he completed his 21 years in the Indian Film Industry with Salaar. Opening up about his journey, Prabhas replies, “It has been a remarkable ride so far, filled with experiences I will hold in my heart for a lifetime. I have met amazing people on set and received immense love and support from millions of fans, whom I will forever be indebted to. I got the chance to be a part of several memorable films and now, I look forward to seeing what’s more in store for me.”

"Bond with fans goes beyond the screen," says Prabhas

We asked Prabhas what he makes out of the unconditional love of the fans that he has received over the years. The actor humbly responds to this question with a wide smile on his face. “The unconditional love from my fans is truly humbling. It is difficult to put in words what they mean to me, but I am sure, they understand my feelings. Their support motivates me to push boundaries and explore new genres. It’s a bond that goes beyond the screen and I am grateful to their constant encouragement and loyalty,” he gushes.

And finally, is there a genre Prabhas wishes to explore? He signs off, “When it comes to delving into different genres, I am receptive to any. The script has to intrigue me. I don’t set specific parameters on the type of film I should undertake in advance.” Prabhas is next gearing up for the release of a horror film with Maruthi followed by the ambitious Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

