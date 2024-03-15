Highest grossing Malayalam films worldwide: Manjummel Boys Tops, Premalu Fifth

After claiming the crown for the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India earlier this week, “Manjummel Boys” has now clinched the global title as well. Just three weeks since its release, the film has amassed Rs. 177 crore globally, outshining the Rs. 174 crore garnered by "2018: Everyone is a Hero". Interestingly, both films are based on real-life survival stories.

The domestic and overseas split of Manjummel Boys is Rs. 116.50 crore and Rs. 60.50 crore. The record was made possible due to the historic performance outside Kerala state in the domestic market, particularly in Tamil Nadu. The film has grossed more outside Kerala than Kerala in India, which hasn’t happened for a Malayalam blockbuster in forever. There was probably My Dear Kuttichathan in 1984, which was a big HIT in the Hindi dubbed version, that could have achieved this feat.

Manjummel Boys is still running hot, with the third week amounting to Rs. 39 crore in India and USD 1.70 million internationally. The film should easily surpass the Rs. 200 crore mark, with a probable finish of around Rs. 225 crore.

The highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office are as follows:

Manjummel Boys - Rs. 177 crore (22 days) 2018 - Rs. 174 crore Pulimurugan - Rs. 137 crore Lucifer - Rs. 125 crore Premalu - Rs. 106 crore (35 days) Bheeshma Parvam - Rs. 85 crore Neru - Rs. 85 crore RDX - Rs. 84 crore Kannur Squad - Rs. 82 crore Kurup - Rs. 81 crore

Also in the top ten is Premalu, currently in fifth place with Rs. 106 crore. Released five weeks ago, the film showcased an incredible staying power in the face of continuous competition from new releases and now the Telugu dubbed version of the film is also recording very good numbers. The fifth week in India was Rs. 11.50 crore approx and there is probably another Rs. 15 crore or more possible, with the film also adding a Tamil dubbed version today.



