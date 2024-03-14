WATCH: Premalu actress Mamitha Baiju dances like there’s no tomorrow, video from wedding goes viral

Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju has completely taken the internet by storm after her latest release Premalu, directed by Girish AD. The film has not just shaken audiences but also taken breaths of renowned celebrities including Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli.

Now, a video of Mamitha Baiju dancing in a wedding ceremony has surfaced online. Have a look!

Mamitha Baiju dancing in a wedding ceremony

On March 14, Suresh PRO took to his X account and shared a viral video of Mamitha from a wedding ceremony. In the video, Mamitha can be seen grooving while showcasing her talent with jubilant moves. The dance presented by her shows both contemporary and jazz moves that seem to be perfectly blended within the choreography.

The video has already gone viral making fans go wow. Mamitha's talent has already given her a huge impact which seems to be unstoppable.

SS Rajamouli showers love for Mamitha

During the Premalu success meet in Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli expressed his appreciation for Mamitha's outstanding performance in the romantic-comedy film, mentioning that when he viewed the teaser, he liked Mamitha very much. He remarked that it made him think this girl is going to have a crush on boys.

Rajamouli further stated that Mamitha has a promising future in the industry, and her character would undoubtedly be remembered as one of a kind, similar to actor Girija Shettar in her 1989 film Geethanjali and Sai Pallavi. The Telugu version of Premalu was released theatrically on March 8 after SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya secured the rights to the Telugu-translated version.

More about Premalu

Premalu is Girish AD's third creative effort. In addition to Mamitha Baiju, the film has Naslen K.Gafoor, Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Shameer Khan, and others in crucial roles.

The film was financed by Fahadh Faasil, Syam Pushkaran, and Dileesh Pothan, who run Bhavana Studios. Kiran Josey co-wrote the film, and Vishnu Vijay composed the soundtrack. The comedy-drama picture was released in its original language on February 9, 2024, and garnered an overwhelming reception from both audiences and reviewers. Meanwhile, following its popularity in Malayalam and Telugu, the romance drama film is scheduled for a Tamil release on March 15, 2024.

Watch Premalu official Tamil trailer

How excited are you for Premalu Tamil release? Let us know in the comments section below.

