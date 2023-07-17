Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya gets engaged in an intimate ceremony; To tie the knot in January

Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya got engaged to Sreyas Mohan on July 16. The engagement ceremony took place at the actor's house in the presence of close family and friends. The newly engaged couple shared a few photos from the engagement ceremony and looked perfect in traditional South Indian attires. They will tie the knot in January.

Taking to Instagram stories Bhagya shared photos from her engagement and wrote, "Lock ayi guys." The engagement function was held at Suresh Gopi's house in Thiruvananthapuram. For the special day, Bhagya wore a traditional Kerala saree with a blue blouse, whereas her fiance opted for a white mundu.

Sreyas Mohan is the son of Sreevidya and Mohan. He hails from Mavelikkara and is apparently a businessman by profession.

Like the engagement, even the wedding of Suresh's Gopi daughter will be an intimate ceremony. According to reports, the wedding will take place at the Guruvayur temple on January 17, followed by a grand reception at the Greenfield Stadium in the state capital on January 20.

On 8 February 1990, Suresh married Radhika Nair, the granddaughter of actress Aranmula Ponnamma. They have five children—Lakshmi Suresh, Gokul Suresh, Bhagya Suresh, Bhavni Suresh, and Madhav Suresh.

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya's engagement photos

Suresh Gopi's daughter gets trolled and bodyshamed

Recently, Bhagya was in the news after she was body shamed on social media. She was trolled for wearing a Kerala saree for graduation from College. A netizen on social media body shamed her and commented that she is 'horizontality and perpendicularity'.

A user wrote, "Congratulations. I'd recommend you should get rid of your Saree and put on some proper Western dress. The problem with Saree is that it's not an attire for those with an excess of Horizontality, compared to Perpendicularity. Western Skirt and Blouse, would make you REALLY SMART."

However, she bashed the troller and gave it back. The star kid replied, "Thank you for you very valuable opinion that nobody asked for. my horizontality and perpendicularity are none of your concern. I will continue to wear whatever I deem appropriate. If I want to wear my traditional Kerala saree to honour my roots for my graduation ceremony in a foreign country where all Indian students are forced to blend in with the western folk, then that’s exactly what I’ll wear. why don’t you make an effort to mind your own business and not comment on other people’s bodies and outfits, concerned citizen?"

ALSO READ: Mohanlal witnesses magical Bastille Day fireworks in Paris after enjoying a match at Wimbledon; VIDEO