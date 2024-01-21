Suresh Gopi reacts to speculations over his daughter’s wedding

Suresh Gopi was recently seen having a blast at his daughter Bhagya Suresh's wedding with Sreyas Mohan which was filled with esteemed guests from all over.

During the same, there were strife rumors regarding the authenticity and the purchase of his daughter's gold ornaments for the wedding and reacting to the same, and Suresh Gopi himself reacted to the same.

The actor-politician said, “In the light of baseless malicious information spreading in social media, I would like to clarify that the ornaments that Bhagya was wearing - every bit were gifts from her parents and grandparent.”

He further added, “Everything was billed and duly paid with GST and all other taxes. The designers were from Chennai and Hyderabad, and one material was from Bhima (jewelry shop). Please stop doing this, and emotionally, don't crack me or my family. This humble soul is capable of fulfilling and taking care of these responsibilities.”

Suresh Gopi reacts to recent rumors about his daughter’s wedding

The recent wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya Suresh was a full star-lit festival in which celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and many more arrived to be part of the wedding.

The wedding took place at the Guruvayur temple where the PM himself arrived and blessed the couple with special tokens as a sign of prosperity and happiness.

Suresh Gopi’s work front

Suresh Gopi was last seen in the investigative crime thriller Garudan, which was penned by Midhu Manuel Thomas with Arun Varma directing the film. The film also had Biju Menon as the second lead with an ensemble cast of actors including Siddique, Jagadish, Abhirami, Divya Pillai, Thalaivasal Vijay, and many more.

The film featured the story of Harish Madhav (Suresh Gopi), a police officer, and Nishanth Kumar (Biju Menon), a college professor, who face off in a legal battle over a student molestation case. The film was a success in theater with positive reviews from critics.

Moreover, the actor-politician has various films lined up ahead of him, starting with JSK helmed by Pravin Narayanan, Ottakomban helmed by Mathew Thomas, Oru Perumgaliyattam with Jayaraj, as well as Varaham helmed by Sanal V Devan.

