Superstars unite: Mohanlal and Mammootty grace Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya’s wedding; extend their wishes

Suresh Gopi is undeniably one of the biggest names in the Mollywood film industry, and is in fact comparable to Mohanlal and Mammootty. The actor-politician is currently busy with his daughter Bhagya Suresh’s wedding, which takes place on January 17th.

It is understood that the wedding will take place in Guruvayoor, and will be attended by prominent names like Jayaram, Dileep, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the latest update, the Big M’s of Mollywood, Mohanlal and Mammootty were seen extending their heartiest wishes to the betrothed couple. A picture of the veteran actors, as well as their wives Suchitra and Sulfath as well as Suresh Gopi’s family including wife Radhika and kids Bhagya, Gokul, Lakshmi, Madhav and Bhavni, have gone viral on social media.

Check out the post below:

More about Bhagya Suresh’s wedding

Bhagya is the eldest daughter of Suresh Gopi and Radhika, is all set to start a new phase in her life with husband Shreyas Mohan. It is understood that PM Narendra Modi handed over the wedding garlands to the newly-weds. Major stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Khushboo, Jayaram and more were in attendance.

Earlier, a sangeet ceremony was held in the Trivandrum Club for the close friends and family of the engaged couple. It is understood that from the film fraternity, only Ahaana Krishna and Vinduja Menon participated in the event. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

On the workfront

Suresh Gopi, who was last seen in the investigative crime thriller Garudan, has a plethora of films lined up ahead of him, starting with JSK helmed by Pravin Narayanan, Ottakomban helmed by Mathew Thomas, Oru Perumgaliyattam with Jayaraj, as well as Varaha helmed by Sanal V Devan.

Advertisement

As for Mohanlal, he will next be seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s period drama film Malaikottai Vaaliban, which is set to hit the silver screens on January 25th. Apart from that, the Drishyam actor will be reuniting with Jeethu Joseph for the upcoming film series Ram, as well as with director Joshiy for Rambaan. Further, the actor gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, titled Barroz. He is also set to reprise his role as Stephen Nedumpally/Khureshi Ab’ram in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Empuraan.

Mammootty, who was recently seen in a cameo role in Jayaram’s Abraham Ozler, will next be seen in Rahul Sadasivan’s period horror film Bramayugam. Further, he is also set to appear in Vysakh’s Turbo, which is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, as well as Bazooka, helmed by debutant Deeno Dennis. The actor has also completed filming for his upcoming film Yatra 2.

ALSO READ: ‘Mammootty was not the first choice’: Jayaram opens up about the cameo role in Abraham Ozler