PM Narendra Modi attends wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter in Guruvayur; meets an array of Malayalam actors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Kerala recently also arrived at the venue of Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya’s wedding in Guruvayur today.

The PM extended his well-wishes and acquainted the array of actors who had accumulated there for the wedding including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dilieep, Biju Menon, Jayaram, and many more.

PM Modi attends wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter

Moreover, Suresh Gopi himself shared a few glimpses from the wedding which shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle which read “At the divine Guruvayur Temple, my lovely kids tied the knot, with the esteemed presence of our Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji. Kindly keep Bhagya and Sreyas in your prayers.”

PM Modi gave out his blessings to all the couples gathered there for getting married today and offered them sacred clothes as a sign of prosperity. Earlier, the pictures of Mohanlal and Mammootty posing together with the couple along with Suresh Gopi were swiftly seen on the internet, making it an exciting view to see the superstars coming together for the event.

More about Bhagya Suresh’s wedding

Bhagya, the eldest daughter of Suresh Gopi and Radhika, is tying the wedding knot with Sreyas Menon today. Earlier, a sangeet ceremony was held in the Trivandrum Club for the close friends and family of the engaged couple. It is understood that from the film fraternity, only actresses Ahaana Krishna and Vinduja Menon participated in the event.

Suresh Gopi’s work front

Suresh Gopi was last seen in the investigative crime thriller Garudan, which was penned by Midhu Manuel Thomas with Arun Varma directing the film. The film also had Biju Menon as the second lead with an ensemble cast of actors including Siddique, Jagadish, Abhirami, Divya Pillai, Thalaivasal Vijay, and many more.

The film featured the story of Harish Madhav (Suresh Gopi), a police officer, and Nishanth Kumar (Biju Menon), a college professor, who face off in a legal battle over a student molestation case. The film was a success in theater with positive reviews from critics.

Moreover, the actor-politician has various films lined up ahead of him, starting with JSK helmed by Pravin Narayanan, Ottakomban helmed by Mathew Thomas, Oru Perumgaliyattam with Jayaraj, as well as Varaham helmed by Sanal V Devan.

