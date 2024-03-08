Suriya reviews wife Jyotika starrer Shaitaan; says 'It's a new beginning again'

Suriya is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors in the industry currently. The actor has always treated his fans with extraordinary performances and versatility. His upcoming period drama Kanguva has already garnered immense buzz on social media.

In a recent update, Suriya took some time and attended a special screening ceremony of his better half Jyotika's supernatural thriller Shaitaan. The actor later penned a heartwarming post, sharing his review of the film Shaitaan, and appreciating Jyotika’s performance.

Suriya lauds for Jyotika starrer Shaitaan in his review

On March 8, the Soorarai Pottru star took to his Instagram, and shared a picture from the screening, standing next to Jyotika's poster of Shaitaan. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “To my woman!

My partner, my strength! It’s a new beginning again with Shaitaan! Proud of everything you do! Lots of respect and love! @jyotika.”

Later, fans took to the comments section and praised the actor for his lovely gesture. A fan wrote, “The way they both stood for each other”, while another one wrote, "Caption.. She Is So Blessed To Get A Gentle Mahn Like You.. Proud To Be Your Fan Thalaiva".

For the unversed, Jyotika will mark her grand return to Hindi cinema after 25 years with Shaitaan. She was last seen in Priyadarshan’s 1998 blockbuster titled Doli Sajaa Ke Rakhna.

More about Jyotika and Suriya

Jyotika married Suriya in 2006 and took a hiatus from her acting career. The couple has two children, Diya and Dev, born in August 2007 and June 2010, respectively. Now, she picks her films and acts in stories about women and their difficult circumstances.

Earlier, a rumor had surfaced that Jyotika and Suriya were separating as the actress was relocating to Mumbai. However, it was to balance her profession and her children's academics, the actress decided to relocate to Mumbai. This allows her to continue her profession without compromising her children's schooling.

Jyotika said, “Suriya is a very supportive husband. He wants me to be happy, and he prioritizes the well-being of our kids. He is someone with big perspectives”.

More about Shaitaan

The supernatural thriller also stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Janaki Bodiwala in key roles. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios International, and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has helmed the music for the film.

For the unversed, Shaitaan is an official remake of the 2023 Gujarati film titled Vash which was helmed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

