Ajith Kumar undergoes treatment for weak nerves; manager reveals actor is shifted to normal ward

Ajith Kumar, one of the most popular names in the Tamil film industry, is currently working on his next with director Magizh Thirumeni, titled VidaaMuyarchi. The actor, who was on a schedule break, is slated to get back to work next week.

On March 7, it was reported that Ajith Kumar had been hospitalized at a private hospital in Chennai, ahead of VidaaMuyarchi’s second schedule beginning next month. In the latest update, the actor’s manager Suresh Chandra has confirmed that although the actor had to undergo a minor treatment, his health condition is fine, and he has been shifted to a general ward.

Ajith Kumar undergoes a minor treatment

Although it was clearly stated that the actor is undergoing a regular health check-up, there were several rumors which surfaced, which mentioned that the actor was undergoing an operation for a brain tumor. As per reports by industry tracker Laxmi Kanth, the actor’s manager revealed that the medical examiners found that the Thunivu actor had weak nerves below his ear. However, he also revealed that the treatment for the same was completed within half an hour. Further, it was also mentioned that Ajith has been shifted to a regular ward, where he will be under observation for a day, and is said to be discharged tomorrow morning.

What we know about VidaaMuyarchi so far

VidaaMuyarchi marks the first collaboration between Magizh Thirumeni and the Mankatha actor and is touted to be a high-octane action film, which fits right into the alley for both the director and the actor. As per reports, the schedule break for VidaaMuyarchi is almost over, and the actor will be heading overseas for the film’s second schedule.

The film has already completed parts of its shooting in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and it remains to be seen where the makers will be heading next. If reports are to be believed, the film’s next schedule will begin on March 15. However official confirmation regarding this is awaited as well.

Cast and crew of VidaaMuyarchi

VidaaMuyarchi boasts an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many more in crucial roles. Additionally, as per reports, Sanjay Dutt has been approached to play a crucial role in the film, however, there is no official confirmation on the same.

The film has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions, and Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the film’s music. Nirav Shah cranks the camera for the film, while NB Srikanth takes care of the editing.

