Jyotika turns heads in all-denim look as she gets snapped at Mumbai airport: WATCH

Tamil actress Jyotika is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Shaitaan, starring R. Madhavan and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The horror-thriller film has not just garnered immense praise but also marked a strong comeback for Jyotika in the Hindi film industry after 25 years.

In a recent update, Jyotika was clicked at the Mumbai airport as she was making her way to the airport lounge.

Jyotika snapped at Hyderabad airport

On April 4, a video surfaced online in which Jyotika was seen making her way towards the airport lounge. For the same, Rashmika opted for a blue denim jacket along with blue jeans and goggles that complemented her unending charm elegantly. While moving inside, when a paparazzo asked if Suriya was not with her, Jyotika gently smiled and said, “No, Sir is in Bombay,” and made her way to catch the flight to an undisclosed location.

More about Jyotika

The Ponmagal Vandhal star recently took to her Instagram platform and shared a glimpse of her workout with her better half, Suriya, as the couple was seen involved in an intense gym session. She captioned the post, “Double sweat, double fun!” Soon after the clip surfaced, fans took to the comments section and praised the couple for their ongoing fitness routine.

Jyotika's co-star R. Madhavan also praised the couple for their intense hard work and wrote, “Brilliant…Both of You.” Jyotika married Suriya in 2006 and took a hiatus from acting. The married pair has two children, Diya and Dev, born in August 2007 and June 2010, respectively. The actress frequently chooses films and acts in stories that portray the strong impact of women, their hard work, and their dedication toward their families and loved ones.

Jyotika's upcoming films

Jyotika recently featured in Vikas Bahl's directorial Shaitaan, which gained her immense love and affection from cinema lovers. The film also featured R. Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Janaki Bodiwala in key roles. The horror thriller film has created a benchmark at the box office as well. Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios International presented the horror flick, which was produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film.

Shaitaan is an official remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash, directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, which was produced by KS Entertainment, Patel Processing Studios, and Ananta Business Corp in a joint venture with Big Box Series Production.

