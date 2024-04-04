The first quarter of 2024 has come to an end on a positive note with the release of Crew and if we look back at the year so far, the results have been much better than what most could think of. The period from January to March has been full of surprises as a total of 11 major feature films from the Hindi Film Industry have collected approximately Rs 700 crore at the box office in India. It’s a drop of approx. 12 percent from the first quarter in 2023, but the biz last year was driven by just one film and that is the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

5 successful films from the Hindi Film Industry in the first quarter of 2024

On a holistic front, the Hindi Film Fraternity has seen 5 successes in the first 3 months of 2024 and interestingly all of them are from different genres ranging from an aerial action thriller to a romantic comedy to a political thriller, a psychological thriller, and a comic caper. The top-grossing film of the year so far is the Siddharth Anand-directed Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, which is the only film to hit the Rs 200 crore club in India. The film managed to trend well at the box office after a drop in collections on Monday and reached a respectable total, in the long run, to secure the average verdict by fighting all the negative energies, though there was a scope for better.

The biggest hit of the year is however the Ajay Devgn-led Shaitaan, which is headed towards a finish of Rs 145 crore. Shaitaan is a Super Hit on the ROI front, but a HIT when it comes to the box office numbers given the presence of a star like Ajay Devgn. The film is among those rare in the post-pandemic world to have done well across the board. While Laapataa Ladies and Madgaon Express may not have put up big numbers, they have still managed to cross the threshold of Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore respectively, giving some hope for the fate of small films at the box office.

Two surprises of the year include Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Article 370, which have done business around the Rs 80 crore mark to secure the hit verdict at the box office. The collections of TBMAUJ benefitted by BOGO, however, the offer gave no respite to Yodha and Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which are theatrical flops. The quarter has ended with the release of the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, which is targeting a finish in the vicinity of Rs 75 crore in India.

Here's a look at the verdicts of feature films in the first quarter of 2024

Merry Christmas – Flop – Rs 15.00 crore

Fighter – Average – Rs 201.50 crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – Hit – Rs 84.00 crore

Crakk – Disaster – Rs 12.50 crore

Article 370 – Hit – Rs 77 crore

Laapataa Ladies – Below Average – Rs 15.50 crore

Shaitaan – Hit – Rs 145 crore

Yodha – Flop – Rs 32 crore

Madgaon Express – Below Average – Rs 22 crore

Swatantra Veer Savarkar – Flop – Rs 15 crore

Crew – Semi-Hit – Rs 75 crore (Expected)

Hollywood films like Dune 2, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Godzilla x Kong also tasted success at the box office in India in the first quarter of 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

