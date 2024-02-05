Fighter Box Office: Tops HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram to emerge number 1 film of January 2024

Siddharth Anand's Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2024 so far, on its 11th ticketing day. It's been only one month but every movie industry has had significant box office releases. While Tollywood has seen the release of HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram, Naa Saami Ranga, Saindhav and other small films, Kollywood has had films like Captain Miller and Ayalaan release.

Fighter Emerges The Highest Grossing Indian Film Of 2024 So Far

Fighter was one among the two considerable theatrical releases from Bollywood in January 2024. While Fighter has underperformed given the high expectations pinned on it, it has still put up respectable numbers and is on its way to gross over Rs 300 crores worldwide, that too with a fractured international release that has cost it around Rs 20 crores if not more. Apart from being the highest Indian grosser of 2024 so far, the aerial actioner spearheaded by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was able to emerge as the number one film in the world in its first week, a feat accomplished by only 6 Indian films thus far.

Merry Christmas on the other hand has not troubled the trackers much with a lifetime total of sub-Rs 20 crores in India and sub-Rs 30 crores worldwide despite positive critical reception.

Fighter Topping January 2024 Box Office Is No Suprise But...

HanuMan has grossed around Rs 275 crores so far and is a massive blockbuster. Guntur Kaaram, which has collected slightly under Rs 170 crores is already gearing up for a digital premiere in 4 weeks. Both Tamil releases Ayalaan and Captain Miller have done strictly average business of around Rs 60-70 crores worldwide and more was expected out of the two heroes that are apparently the future of Kollywood. Fighter topping all January 2024 releases may not be surprising or worth celebrating considering the high expectations that it was riding on, but given all the negativity that it had to face after its first Monday, it is a sweet reward which the makers of the aerial actioner will happily accept.

About Fighter, HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone) and Rocky (Anil Kapoor) are part of Air Dragons, that includes the best pilots of the Indian Air Force. Following the Pulwama attack on India, the Indian Air Force conducts an air strike on Balakot. In a series of events following the Balakot airstrike, two of India's cadets get captured by Pakistan. Watch the movie to know whether Shamsher and his team are able to rescue the captured cadets or not.

The protagonist (Teja Sajja) gets the powers of Hanuman and fights the evils for Anjanadri, an imaginary place.

Guntur Kaaram features the story of a highly-explosive goon-like individual Venkata Ramana (Mahesh Babu), who has a troubling relationship with his mother who deserted him when he was a child over a dispute caused by a warehouse burning and sending his father to jail.

Fighter And HanuMan Play At A Theatre Near You

Fighter and HanuMan are still playing in theatres. Guntur Kaaram will be streaming digitally from the 9th of February, 2024.

