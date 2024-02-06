HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up about 'making first zombie movie in TFI' as Zombie Reddy turns 3

Director Prasanth Varma who is currently enjoying the success of his latest venture HanuMan has shared a post on his highly acclaimed 2021 film titled Zombie Reddy.



He took to his social platform X and posted a heartwarming caption along with his film’s poster thanking his ensemble team and audience referring as first critics.

The note read, “3 years for #ZombieReddy: (open hands emoji) From making first zombie movie in tfi to now making the original super hero film, these 3 years have been phenomenal (heart) Zombie Reddy will stand as a special film which gave me immense confidence to deliver big! Grateful to my team for being the pillar of strength and my first critics! Thankful to the audience for the love & support always (folded hands emoji).”

The storyline unfolds in the Kurnool district and draws inspiration from the COVID-19 pandemic. Teja Sajja starrer was released on February 5, 2021 and later premiered on Aha on March 26, 2021.

HanuMan aims to touch Rs 300 crore WW

HanuMan, the all-time Sankranthi Blockbuster, is rewriting history with its phenomenal performance at the box office. Prasanth Varma’s directorial is now aiming to touch a remarkable milestone of Rs 300 crore worldwide gross revenue within just 25 days since its release.



HanuMan features Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu, Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Anjamma, Vinay Rai as Michael, and an ensemble supporting cast. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, this movie marks the first instalment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, followed by Adhira. The movie was released on January 12, 2024, coinciding with the grand Sankranti clashes.



Prasanth Varma’s upcoming films



Prasanth has already announced a sequel to his successful venture which will be titled, Jai Hanuman is looking forward to explore more ambitious projects in collaboration with those who share his passion and vision for cinematic excellence.

