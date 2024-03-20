VIRAL MOMENTS: Ajith Kumar is back on track; Thalapathy Vijay clicks selfies with sea of fans in Kerala

Thala Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay are among a few of the most respected and celebrated actors currently working in the industry. Both are currently gearing up for their high-octane releases, to give cinema-lovers an unimaginable experience.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar’s bike love has taken him on another excursion while Thalapathy Vijay has graced Kerala after 14 years, leaving his fans in a frenzy. Have a close look!

Thala Ajith Kumar’s viral moments from his road trip

On March 19, Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra took to his social platform X and shared a classic picture of the actor keeping his legs on the table and his favorite white helmet on the other side. He wrote, “Fit and Agile!!! AK back on Track #Ajithkumar.”

Soon after the picture of the handsome hunk surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and praised the actor for his dedication. A user wrote, “Looking great and good to see #Ajithkumar,” while another user said, “Age does not define one's fitness… #AK is the perfect example of that.”

Ajith Kumar is currently on a short excursion to Madhya Pradesh, and after returning, he'll start with the next schedule of his upcoming high-octane thriller VidaaMuyarchi.

For the unversed, the actor was only recently admitted to the hospital for a minor treatment. After reports surfaced, his manager reacted to the same.

Thalapathy Vijay's viral moments from Kerala

On March 19, a video surfaced online of Thalapathy Vijay's grandiose moments in Kerala. The video saw the actor standing on the top of a bus while clicking a memorable selfie with his beloved fans and greeting them with his signature move. One could notice his fans shouting and rooting for Vijay. Later, the actor was seen coming down and heading inside the van.

Thalapathy Vijay has returned to Kerala after 14 years since his last film titled Kaavalan co-starring Asin was shot. He is currently in the state to shoot for his upcoming sci-fi thriller titled The Greatest of All Time helmed by director Venkat Prabhu. Many pictures and videos have surfaced online that showcase an unbelievable craze for Thalapathy’s visit to Kerala.

Ajith Kumar on the work front

Ajith Kumar is gearing up for his forthcoming action-thriller VidaaMuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and his first collaboration with the Thunivu actor. According to sources, VidaaMuyarchi's second schedule will start next month. Apart from Ajith, VidaaMuyarchi has Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many others in key parts.

The actor is also set to appear in his 63rd film, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The filming of the forthcoming action thriller will begin in June 2024, with the film scheduled to be released on the auspicious occasion of Pongal 2025.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming films

The Greatest Of All Time, or G.O.A.T, stars Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. The film also features Venkat Prabhu's frequent collaborators, including his brother Premgi, Vaibhav, Aravind Aakash, and Ajay Raj.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Trisha Krishnan will play an important cameo role in the film, but this is yet to be confirmed. Yuvan Shankar Raja is creating the film's music. In early March 2024, Prabhu announced that visual effects and CG production on the film had begun concurrently with filming in Chennai and Los Angeles.

