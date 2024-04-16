PICS: Malavika Mohanan’s floral bikini swimsuit look goes VIRAL as she enjoys vacay time in Greece

Malavika Mohanan is no stranger to the fashion game, comfortably camouflaging into different outfits at ease. From the desi traditional look to the ultra-modern chic look, the actress has every card up her sleeve.

Giving us a peek into her summer vacation, actress Malavika recently shared a few pictures from her trip to Greece. The Master actress took to Instagram to post a bunch of striking mirror selfies, followed by scenic views of the location.

Malavika set the Internet ablaze with her stunning floral two-piece outfit, with vibrant blue and pink. The outfit was completed with a light blue sarong. She further complemented the overall look with two bracelets, one for the wrist and one for the waist.

Malavika Mohanan stuns in floral two-piece swimsuit

Malavika Mohanan on the work front

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan will be seen in Chiyaan Vikram’s next, Thangalaan. For the first time in her career, the actress will be seen in a rough, rugged avatar.

Thangalaan has been written and directed by Pa Ranjith and bankrolled by K.E. Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green Productions banner. In addition to Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika in the lead roles, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and others in crucial roles.

Apart from Thangalaan, there has been no news about Malavika’s upcoming projects. However, there have been rumors that she is being considered to play the female lead opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi.

The Raja Saab is touted to be a horror comedy flick, marking Prabhas’ entry back into the realm of ‘mass commercial cinema,’ so to speak. If the rumors are to be believed, this pairing of Prabhas and Malavika offers a fresh combination for cinema lovers.

