The Family Star song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa singer Mangli meets with car accident; Details inside

Renowned Telugu singer-actor Satyavathi Rathod known by her stage name Mangli met with a road accident at Thondapalli near Shamshabad on March 17. As per reports, she was returning back to the city after attending some festival along with two close persons when they were caught in a rear-end collision near Shamshabad road.

As per reports, a heavy vehicle crashed into their car. Meanwhile, Mangli has escaped unhurt from the incident and the others too. However, the rear light of her vehicle was shattered badly.

Mangli is yet to share a statement on the accident that took place with her last night. The Hyderabad police, in the meantime, have registered a case under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code. As for now, more details from the incident are yet to be disclosed.

More about Mangli

Mangli is well-known for her traditional Banjara costume, Telangana songs, and performances at festivals both in India and overseas. She is currently working for Mic TV, a Telugu-language web station that features famous video songs.

Mangli has a younger sister, Indravathi Chauhan, who rose to popularity after singing the hit song Oo Antava from the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The song was dubbed in Kannada, with Mangli singing the Kannada lyrics.

Advertisement

In February 2018, she competed in a show presented by Lakshmi Manchu. In 2021, her song Saranga Dariya from the film Love Story became extremely profitable.

Mangli’s upcoming films

Mangli’s recently released track Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa from the film The Family Star has become one of the most celebrated wedding songs of all. The soothing track has been composed by Gopi Sundar while the lyrics have been penned by Anantha Sriram. The song has been sung by Mangli and Karthik together. The film features Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles along with Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and others playing key roles.

Dil Raju is producing The Family Star through his production company Sri Venkateswara Creations, and Gopi Sunder composed the film's music. The film is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2024. This will mark the first collaboration between Mrunal and Vijay as an onscreen pair.

ALSO READ: Vishwak Sen sports rugged look in Gangs of Godavari poster; announces new release date