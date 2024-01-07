The Greatest Of All Time UPDATE: Thalapathy Vijay film to be shot in Sri Lanka and Istanbul after India schedule

The Thalapathy Vijay starring film The Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) directed by Venkat Prabhu is currently undergoing filming at a constant pace. The shooting for the film is happening in Chennai for its current schedule.

According to a report, the makers will shoot the film in Chennai this week which will go on for two more weeks. After that, the team will later move to Rajasthan in February for their next schedule, which will be followed by two international schedules including places like Sri Lanka and Istanbul, as per the report. The film is also expected to release in the Summer of 2024.

The Greatest Of All Time starring Thalapathy Vijay in a double role with Venkat Prabhu at the helm has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film has already been creating rumors of the basis of its plot and with the makers releasing its first look and second look last week, the talk has only been increasing.

The initial rumor around the movie was that it would be a remake of the Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt film Looper, which was released back in 2012. Along with that, it was also speculated by the new looks from the movie that the Vijay starrer is the remake of Will Smith-Ang Lee movie Gemini Man.

Both the rumored films are science-fiction movies with Looper revolving around a story where "present-day" contract killers called "loopers" are sent back through time by criminal syndicates from the future to terminate victims in the past.

Gemini Man on the other hand revolves around a retired Marine scout sniper, who is targeted by a much younger clone of himself while attempting to escape the hands of a private military company.

The Greatest Of All Time or G.O.A.T features an ensemble cast of actors including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. The film also has Venkat Prabhu’s constant collaborators like his brother Premgi, Vaibhav, Aravind Aakash, and Ajay Raj.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film with Siddhartha Nuni and Venkat Raajen handling the camera and editing.

