South Newsmakers of the Week: Amala Paul’s pregnancy, Vijay’s GOAT second look poster to Captain Miller Trailer

The South Indian film industries had a wonderful start to the New Year. The first week of 2024 was filled with exciting news from different film industries. While some updates were personal and some were professional, all of them got fans excited for what is to come.

From Dhanush starrer Captain Miller's pre-release event and director Naresh Kuppili objecting to the title of Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT to the speculation that Kareena Kapoor will be playing the female lead in Yash's upcoming film with Geetu Mohandas, titled Toxic, a lot has happened this week. Let's dive deeper.

Take a look at the top news of the week

Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time second-look poster released

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, gave fans an exciting start to the new year with the film's title being revealed along with the first look poster.

However, the New Year's gift did not end there. The very next day, the makers revealed the second look poster of the film, which featured the Leo actor in a dual role, riding a motorcycle with guns blazing.

Check out the poster below:

Shine Tom Chacko’s engagement to girlfriend Thanuja

Shine Tom Chacko is one of the most prominent actors in the South Indian film industries. The actor, who was rumored to be dating model Thanuja, officially confirmed their relationship and took to social media to share pictures from their engagement. The engagement was a lovely, intimate affair as well.

Amala Paul’s pregnancy announcement

Actress Amala Paul, who got married to her longtime boyfriend Jagat Desai on November 5th, also took to social media to reveal that they were pregnant. The lovely couple shared pictures from a photoshoot where Amala was seen flaunting her birthday bump.

Check out the post below:

Saindhav, Ayalaan, and Captain Miller trailers

The Pongal/Sankranti weekend is around the corner, and with it comes a flurry of exciting films. From Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram to Teja Sajja’s HanuMan to Dhanush’s Captain Miller to Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav and even Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan.

This week, the makers of Saindhav, Ayalaan, and Captain Miller took to YouTube to share the trailers of the film. All the trailers garnered widespread positive reviews from fans as well. Additionally, for Captain Miller, the pre-release event was also held on January 3rd, which was attended by the entire cast and crew.

Ravi Teja’s Eagle opts out of Sankranti race

One of the biggest disappointments for fans this week was the news of Ravi Teja’s Eagle opting out of the Sankranti race. It is understood that the makers of the film decided to opt out due to a request put forward by the Producer’s Council asking for films to back out from the Sankranti race in order to be given free-run single release dates in the future. The makers of the film later turned to social media to announce that the film will now be released on February 9th.

First glimpse of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel released

The makers of Naga Chaitanya’s highly anticipated 23rd film, with Chandoo Mondeti at the helm, released the first glimpse video from the film. The video gives a basic idea of what could be expected from the film and shows Naga Chaitanya as part of the fisherfolk who get captured by the Pakistani police force for some reason. The glimpse also gave the first look at Sai Pallavi from the film.

Shiva Rajkumar confirms he is a part of Ram Charan’s RC16

Speaking in a recent interview, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar confirmed that he would be playing a prominent role in Ram Charan’s upcoming film with Buchi Babu Sana, tentatively titled RC16.

