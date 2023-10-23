They Call Him OG: Makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer share special look celebrating Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami

Pawan Kalyan, the power star of Telugu cinema and Saaho fame director Sujeeth are collaborating together for an action thriller film titled OG also marketed as They Call Him OG. A glimpse of the film was dropped earlier last month which garnered real buzz from the audience.

Now, the makers of the film have also dropped a new look featuring the OG himself, Pawan Kalyan from the film. The special look was dropped incoherence to the festivities of Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami with the makers expressing their wishes to everyone.

Check out the official OG Look

Posting the new look on their official X handle, the makers wrote “His eyes are more powerful than any weapon. Wishing you all a very Happy #AyudhaPooja & #VijayaDasami #FireStormIsComing #TheyCallHimOG.”

They Call Him OG or simply OG is the abbreviated name of the character Ojas Gambheera who is being played by Pawan Kalyan in the film. The film’s glimpse which had been released earlier showcased what the film is generally going to be about. The synopsis of the plot sums up that the movie is based on a ruthless gangster who returns to Mumbai after disappearing for 10 years on a personal crusade to finish crime bosses.

The film shows a few really cool shots from the film, where with a roaring tune playing in the background, Pawan Kalyan swags across town holding a Japanese Katana. The glimpse has Arjun Das narrating the events as Pawan Kalyan’s character creates a bloodbath in the streets of Bombay, slashing his opposers. The action set pieces and shots certainly stand out reminding us of several sword fights from countless animes.

The film which is written and directed by Sujeeth is being produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment. In addition to Pawan Kalyan, the film has Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das and Emraan Hashmi in his debut Telugu film. The cinematography of the film is fulfiled by Ravi K Chandran with S Thaman composing the music.

Pawan Kalyan’s lineups

The Bheemla Nayak star was last seen in the film BRO, which was directed by Samuthakani with Sai Dharam Tej co-starring. He is next set to appear in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu which has been postponed for some time now due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments.

Other than that, Pawan Kalyan is also set to star in the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, and Gauthami in key roles. The film is an official remake of the 2016 Atlee-directed Tamil film Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role.

