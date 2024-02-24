Nani32: Nani’s next film gets officially announced with director Sujeeth; produced by RRR makers

It has been quite an eventful 40th birthday for Natural Star Nani, with some major updates and announcements regarding his upcoming films taking center stage. In the latest exciting news, Nani’s next movie has been officially announced with director Sujeeth and is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainments banner.

The exciting announcement video was shared by DVV Movies on their Youtube page, with the film being marketed as a ‘Witty Action Ride’. From the announcement video, we can see that the plot has something to do with a food truck. Moreover, the plot also seems to revolve around what happens when a violent man turns non-violent and how his life turns upside down. The film is expected to hit the big screens in 2025 if everything goes to plan.

Check out the announcement video of Nani’s next movie with Sujeeth

In their post on X (formerly Twitter), the makers wrote, “When two different worlds collide, it’s going to be one hell of a crazy ride.”

Nani’s filmography in the last few years is unmatched

Nani has had a dream couple of years in the film industry with back-to-back praise-worthy films in the form of Shyam Singha Roy, Ante Sundaraniki, Dasara, and the most recent Hi Nanna. Although not all films have been blockbusters, they have definitely impressed audiences across India, earning Nani nation wide acclaim, making him one of the most happening actors in Tollywood right now.

As the actor turned 40 today, there was also another exciting announcement from DVV Movies regarding his next film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya. From the first glimpse of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, it looks like Nani is playing the role of a person who unleashes all of his rage and anger on one day, Saturday. Why? We’ll have to wait a little while longer to find out. The film also stars SJ Suryah in the role of a cop, promising an exciting faceoff between the two powerhouses of acting.

Apart from the above mentioned films, Nani is also rumored to star in director Venu Yeldandi’s second film under the production of Dil Raju. Director Venu along with producer Sireesh also met Nani at his residence and expressed their best wishes on the actor’s 40th birthday.

