VOTE: Prabhas-Rajamouli, Yash-Prashanth Neel or Vijay-Atlee; which actor-director duo makes for a blockbuster combo?

Throughout the years, there have been a few actor-director pairs that have truly captured the hearts of the audience. It's a given that when these two come together, the movie is bound to be a massive hit.

In the South Indian film industries, we've witnessed numerous such actor-director combinations over time. Whether it's Kamal Haasan and Suresh Krissna or Priyadarshan and Mohanlal, they have all left a lasting impact. However, in recent times, there are three duos that have taken the industry by storm: Prabhas and SS Rajamouli, Yash and Prashanth Neel, and Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee. Whenever they collaborate, the movie is guaranteed to shatter records. But which one do you believe is the ultimate blockbuster combo?

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli are best known for the epic action franchise Baahubali. However, that was not their first collaboration. The duo initially collaborated for the first time in the 2005 film Chatrapathi. The film also featured Shriya Saran, Bhanupriya, Shafi, and many more in prominent roles, and was a massive hit at the time of release.

Their reunion in 2015 with Baahubali:The Beginning was something that fans eagerly looked forward to, and the film exceeded all expectations, even being hailed as one of the finest Telugu films to be made to date. As expected, the film, as well as its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion broke several records at the time of release.

Yash and Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel is one of the most prominent faces in the film industry today. The director carved a niche for himself with his second film, KGF: Chapter 1, which featured Yash in the lead role. The period action film is set in the Kolar Gold Fields, and quickly became one of the most popular films to come out that year. The film solidified the position of the actor, as well as the director in the Indian film industry.

Advertisement

The KGF franchise (Chapter 1 and Chapter 2) became massive blockbusters and enjoys an avid fan-following as well. In fact, both films are in the top 3 of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. If all goes according to plan, it is understood that Prashanth Neel and Yash will join hands yet again for the third part of the franchise, KGF: Chapter 3.

Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee

Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee have joined hands for three films so far, namely Theri, in 2016, Mersal in 2017, and Bigil in 2019. All three films were massive hits, with fans eagerly waiting for more. In addition to being box office hits, the films also enjoy an ardent fan-following, gaining a cult status as well.

Recently after the release of his latest film, Jawan, with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, Atlee had mentioned that he is planning a film with both Thalapathy Vijay and King Khan in the lead roles. Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to materialize. However, with the Leo actor’s latest announcement that he plans to quit films to enter into politics, it remains to be seen how the film will pan out.

Advertisement

Which actor-director duo do you think makes a blockbuster combo? Cast your vote below:

Results will be announced shortly!