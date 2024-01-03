Throwback: When Salaar director Prashanth Neel revealed why he chose Yash for KGF

Salaar director Prashanth Neel is currently basking in the recent success of his film with Rebel star Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film has managed to sustain a long run in theaters and is just getting ready for what is set to unfold in its sequel.

While back a few years ago, Prashanth Neel revealed to Baradwaj Rangan in an interview with Galatta Plus why he chose to cast Yash as the lead actor in his film. The director revealed that “Yash did a very bubbly love story called Googly and that was the first time I had seen him. I knew that there was this rising star but that was the first time I went and watched a movie but when I went and saw him there, I became a fan of his.”

Prashanth Neel on casting Yash in KGF

Prashanth Neel further goes on to say, “When my producer asked me when I narrated a scene ‘Who’s gonna fit into that and he didn’t look like Rocky at all in that movie but I said, he could look like Rocky…He has that attitude of Rocky. I wanted an actor who could have that magnetic presence about him, that swag and quirkiness, and in an instant reaction, the moment he asked who, I said Yash.”

Advertisement

Both KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 went on to become a massive hit in theaters, especially people loving Yash for his mass performance in the film at a scale unimaginable before. The film’s success made Yash a pan-Indian star with everyone awaiting for his next film with director Geethu Mohandas called Toxic.

Prashanth Neel’s work front

Prashanth Neel was last seen in 2023 with his film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is currently running successfully in theaters with everyone touting about the high-octane action Prabhas had done in the film.

Earlier, it was reported that Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam is set to release in theaters in 2025 with the first film being more like a trailer for what is yet to come in the sequel, with stakes and premise going to more higher than ever.

ALSO READ: Yash enjoys Christmas holidays with wife Radhika Pandit ahead of Toxic shoot; PIC