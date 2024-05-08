Throwback: Did you know Sai Pallavi once turned down fairness cream ad offer worth Rs 2 crore?

Sai Pallavi is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in India who has already made a mark in South films across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While the actress is also set to debut in Hindi cinema this year, it is only a matter of time before her expertise receives pan-Indian attention.

However, how many of you knew that Sai Pallavi was once offered an advertisement deal by a fairness company? Back in 2019, a leading company wanted to cast the actress in a promotional ad for their skin-whitening cream and even offered her a sum of Rs 2 crores as remuneration.

When Sai Pallavi refused to star in a fairness cream advertisement

Despite being offered such a large amount of money as remuneration, the actress decided to stay clear of it and refused to star in the project. A few years after the incident, Sai Pallavi revealed her decision came from her own insight while studying in schools and colleges.

The actress explained how many people around her would often comment on men and women who had a darker skin tone than their romantic partner. She added how her friends from then would make judgments on couples and explain how they can do so much better. Understanding these kinds of notions in our society, the actress rejected the offer of starring in fairness cream advertisements.

Sai Pallavi’s next

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the 2022 film Gargi which was co-written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran. The legal drama movie features the story of a young teacher who tries to prove the innocence of her father in court with the help of a juvenile advocate. The movie also features an ensemble cast of actors including Kaali Venkat, R. S. Shivaji, Saravanan, Livingston, Jayaprakash, Aishwarya Lekshmi (cameo), and many more.

The Premam actress is next set to feature in a leading role in the two South Indian films. First, Sai will be seen in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Next, she has the Telugu film Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya.

Moreover, the actress has already finished her debut Hindi film with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in the lead role. She is also set to play the role of Goddess Sita in the Nitesh Tiwary directorial Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor headlining the project.

