Lawrence Bishnoi gang's fifth accused wanting to kill Salman Khan arrested by Mumbai Police: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and violence.

According to the latest reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang made a gruesome plan to kill Salman Khan with the same gun used on Sidhu Moosewala. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare stated that four accused have already been arrested in the case.

Now, according to a report, the fifth accused in making the plot to assassinate Salman has also been arrested by Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police arrest fifth accused wanting to kill Salman Khan

India Today mentioned that Mumbai Police have arrested a fifth suspect, Deepak Gogalia alias Johnny Valmiki, who was a part of Lawrence Bishnoi gang wanting to kill Salman Khan. They arrested him in Rajasthan.

According to sources, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang planned to kill the superstar near his farmhouse by stopping his car and shooting him with AK-47 rifles. The investigation has further revealed that they also planned to order weapons from Pakistan, and for this, an arms dealer named Dogra was contacted.

More about the four accused

Apart from the fifth, the other four arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police have been identified as Dhananjay Tapesingh alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Vapsi Khan alias Waseem Chikna and Rizwan Khan. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The report further mentioned that according to police statements, Kashyap was in contact with someone in Pakistan named Dogar to buy AK-47 guns for the attack. After the attack, they planned to hide and meet up in Kanyakumari before going to Sri Lanka. Officers are now talking to the four accused arrested to find out if they have anything to do with the incident in Bandra that took place on April 14.

“Some 20-25 people were involved in the planning of the foiled attempt. These four men were staying at different places in Panvel, even before the shooting in April,” Navi Mumbai Circle DCP Vivek Pansare said at a press conference on June 1.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Lawrence Bishnoi gang conspire 2nd attack on Salman Khan at Panvel farmhouse; Mumbai police arrest 4 accused: Report